Excel Dryer Creates Healthy, Sustainable Workplace Of The Future

In response to the company’s rapid growth, Excel Dryer recently unveiled a comprehensive office expansion and renovation project in East Longmeadow, Massachusetts. The facility, originally 38,433 square feet, serves as Excel Dryer’s corporate headquarters and global manufacturing facility. Following this expansion project the facility now measures 47,271 square feet, including both office and warehouse expansions, and has prepared Excel Dryer for continued significant growth.

Rooted in its mission to lead through innovation, and guided by the WELL Building Standard, the global leader in touchless hand hygiene solutions aimed to merge beauty, health, wellness and sustainability into its new workplace.

“Excel Dryer’s rapid growth over the past decade has led to four expansion projects of the original facilities, with this last one focused on adding more versatile office space for new employees and to improve communication, collaboration and productivity,” said William Gagnon, COO of Excel Dryer. “Our goal was to follow our core values and lead through innovation by updating the whole space to be WELL certified to promote employee health and well-being, utilizing the latest product technologies throughout the facility.”

With the WELL Building Standard® as a principal framework, the renovation serves as a case study showcasing Excel Dryer’s commitment to integrating the latest and most effective products in support of occupant well-being, productivity and environmental sustainability. This initiative aims to inspire and educate not just architects, designers and the construction community, but also owners and facility managers, offering insights into the practical application of sustainability and health-focused principles in commercial interiors and demonstrating Excel Dryer’s leading role in the movement toward more responsible workplace design.







“Our vision was clear from the start — to craft the most beautiful, healthy and sustainable workplace imaginable,” said Gagnon. “We are thrilled with the results and proud of how our own latest product solutions were a perfect fit for this lofty goal.”