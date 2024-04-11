Excel Dryer Creates Healthy, Sustainable Workplace Of The Future

In response to the company’s rapid growth, Excel Dryer recently unveiled a comprehensive office expansion and renovation project in East Longmeadow, Massachusetts. The facility, originally 38,433 square feet, serves as Excel Dryer’s corporate headquarters and global manufacturing facility. Following this expansion project the facility now measures 47,271 square feet, including both office and warehouse expansions, and has prepared Excel Dryer for continued significant growth.
Rooted in its mission to lead through innovation, and guided by the WELL Building Standard, the global leader in touchless hand hygiene solutions aimed to merge beauty, health, wellness and sustainability into its new workplace.
“Excel Dryer’s rapid growth over the past decade has led to four expansion projects of the original facilities, with this last one focused on adding more versatile office space for new employees and to improve communication, collaboration and productivity,” said William Gagnon, COO of Excel Dryer. “Our goal was to follow our core values and lead through innovation by updating the whole space to be WELL certified to promote employee health and well-being, utilizing the latest product technologies throughout the facility.”
With the WELL Building Standard® as a principal framework, the renovation serves as a case study showcasing Excel Dryer’s commitment to integrating the latest and most effective products in support of occupant well-being, productivity and environmental sustainability. This initiative aims to inspire and educate not just architects, designers and the construction community, but also owners and facility managers, offering insights into the practical application of sustainability and health-focused principles in commercial interiors and demonstrating Excel Dryer’s leading role in the movement toward more responsible workplace design.
“Our vision was clear from the start — to craft the most beautiful, healthy and sustainable workplace imaginable,” said Gagnon. “We are thrilled with the results and proud of how our own latest product solutions were a perfect fit for this lofty goal.”
The building incorporates several elements reflective of the WELL Building Standard. The D|13 Sink System is featured in the restrooms, which includes Excel Dryer’s own latest product innovation, the XLERATORsync® Hand Dryer, as well as a motion-activated faucet and soap dispenser, allowing users to wash, rinse and dry their hands in one touchless, hygienic experience.
Other office features include living walls, biophilic design elements, ergonomic furniture, sound masking acoustic ceilings, a MERV 13 air purification system, movable glass partition walls and lighting designed to sync with the occupants’ circadian rhythms, among others.
The exterior of the building is also integral to the facility’s overall concept. It features a living roof, solar panels and bee hives. The architectural design includes an X shape that’s visible from an aerial view, symbolizing Excel Dryer’s commitment to sustainability and innovation.
Katherine Brekka, senior associate/sustainability practice leader at Fennick McCredie Architecture, praised the company’s initiative: “Being a part of this groundbreaking project was an extraordinary experience. The innovative blend of space, beauty and wellness achieved is something I’m incredibly proud of. It represents a forward-thinking approach to workplace design that I was thrilled to contribute to, and see come to life.”
CONTINUING EDUCATION UNITS
Excel Dryer Expansion & Renovation Project
Insights and methodologies gleaned from Excel Dryer’s expansion and renovation project are set to educate through a continuing education unit (CEU) course, offered by Architectural Record magazine. Part of the publication’s Continuing Education Center, the course will focus on the WELL Building Standard in Commercial Office Space, illustrated by a detailed roadmap of Excel Dryer’s innovative journey.
Architectural Record’s CEU course will provide a focused overview on the intersection of modern design, health standards, and sustainability in commercial architecture. It will include information on the multiple innovative products used to achieve WELL certification, as well as LEED credits. This curriculum explores the evolution of hygiene and sustainability post-pandemic, highlighting the importance of touchless technologies in public restrooms to prevent illness. Ultimately, the course showcases how integrated design solutions can promote health, efficiency and environmental stewardship in commercial spaces.
Get more information on this CEU program and register here.
Watch the video below for a first-hand look at Excel Dryer’s office expansion and renovation.