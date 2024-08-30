Explore These 4 Managing Software Solutions

Compiled by Facility Executive Staff

From the August 2024 Issue

T hese Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) and enterprise asset management (EAM) systems allow facilities to run smoothly and keep track of upcoming maintenance.

PropertyOS By HelixIntel

PropertyOS by HelixIntel, a cloud-based Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS), integrates maintenance management functionality with strategic asset control and real-time data for businesses of all sizes. The platform offers comprehensive features designed to empower users who perform preventive maintenance, manage assets, minimize equipment downtime, and automate intricate workflows.

By integrating property and asset management data, HelixIntel enables organizations to predict and prevent equipment failures, mitigate costly breakdowns, and enhance capital decision-making. The software also automates maintenance schedules, work orders, asset tracking, and inventory management while generating a detailed digital record that helps managers spot troubling trends. PropertyOS promotes a smooth transition to CMMS from paperwork or other tech solutions, providing a turn-key experience with pre-loaded data. These predictive analytics and proactive maintenance features minimize equipment downtime and risks, maximize asset performance, and improve building reliability.

Refrigerant Tracking And Leak Detection Software On Connected Retail By Facilio

Facilio, a property operations software firm, launched a ready-to-deploy refrigerant tracking and leak detection software solution for grocery and convenience store operators. This system helps achieve 100% compliance by automatically detecting and mitigating refrigerant leaks.

New regulations under the American Innovation and Manufacturing (AIM) Act and EPA 608 could lead to fines up to $57,000 per day for non-compliance. Facilio’s AI-driven CMMS not only provides store owners and managers with audit-ready reports but also make decisions based on real-time data. The automated proactive signaling mechanism triggers alerts to swiftly identify and mitigate potential refrigerant leaks, ensuring operational continuity and sustainability.

The refrigerant tracking module is part of Facilio’s IoT solution, Connected Retail. Connected Retail streamlines facility operations, offering CMMS for asset management, intelligent remote monitoring, and this new robust leak detection mechanism. Facilio’s platform leverages AI, IoT, cloud, and mobile technologies for comprehensive HVACR asset management and compliance automation.

Desigo Optic By Siemens Smart Infrastructure

Desigo Optic is a new building management software designed to offer an open, scalable software solution for buildings of any size. The software features a “single pane of glass” interface to visualize and control HVAC, lighting and energy performance functions with a dashboard builder. The open protocol approach ensures easy and seamless integration with Siemens and other third-party building automation systems, IoT devices and IT based applications. Major protocols such as BACnet, Modbus, KNX and OPC are all supported.

Desigo Optic applies Haystack native semantic tagging to ensure harmonization of data and fast access to critical building information, typically streamlining workflows by a third. Secure Edge2Cloud remote access technology allows ease of access to data, servicing and upgrading, reducing the requirement for site visits. It can either be deployed on a server or on an embedded controller.

Eptura Asset By Eptura

Eptura Asset enables facility executives to maximize workplace assets, meet regulatory standards, and enable their teams’ best work. Users can get full visibility into their assets, facilities, and parts inventory. They can also automate maintenance schedules, require equipment inspections, document compliance efforts, and manage work requests in a single portal, maintaining organization among facilities of every size. Users can also generate and share detailed reports on how the budget is being spent, see where assets are located, and plan technicians’ schedules according to priority to maintain openness and clear communication among all workers. Users can visualize how equipment is connected to each other with 3D models so they know how maintenance on one asset might affect others. Eptura Asset delivers preventive and reactive services at scale—an enterprise asset management (EAM) solution.