Know The Actual Condition Of Your Assets

Facility condition assessments (FCAs) are a key component of good facility management. They focus on accurately identifying the current state of facilities as well as potential issues to plan and budget for.

FCA data is essential to:

Plan major repairs and replacements

Create facilities budgets

Identify problem areas that need attention

However, conducting one is a lot of work (as you will see in the checklist provided) and costly. And despite all that effort, traditional FCA data doesn’t stay current and useful for very long.

Traditional FCAs are:

Static: A snapshot of your facility at one point in time.

Hard to navigate: FCA reports are typically tens of thousands of pages long.

Started from scratch every time: There’s no easy way to keep adding to a paper/pdf file.

Expensive: Re-doing one from the ground up is time-consuming and costly.

