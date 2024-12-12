Facility Executive December 2024 Issue: Keeping Buildings Cool

Facility Executive December 2024 Issue (Volume 37, Number 6)

Editor’s Letter: Keeping Buildings Cool

The temperature in a building is a critical component of occupant comfort. In a time when unexpected and unprecedented events are happening all over the world, from wildfires, droughts, hurricanes, and more, facilities teams have to ensure buildings are capable of serving as not just a place for shelter, but as a haven from the outside elements with cleaner, safer air to breathe.

With rising temperatures, HVACR systems are relied on more heavily to keep buildings cool. At the same time, the industry is recognizing its own impact on the environment, and has implemented standards to tackle some of these concerns. In this issue, we explore the impact refrigerant regulations have had on the FM industry, and the impact they will have moving forward.

Ultimately, providing a safe, comfortable environment, and keeping up with building maintenance is a facility manager’s primary responsibility. Facilities teams can invest in sustainable infrastructure, add new technologies or services to streamline operations, explore new workplace designs, among other strategies to enhance the overall occupant experience in buildings.

The new year is an opportunity to reflect on the past year’s performance: what went well? What went wrong? How can we make small, incremental steps to improve operations overtime? What are some major changes that need to be planned for? Addressing these questions will help facility executives create a plan for the year ahead.

Every building is different and has its own challenges. Through proper planning and assessment, facilities teams can have a clearer path with purpose to succeed in 2025.

December 2024 Issue: Features

Tech And FM: AI Done Right: The 5-Step Readiness Framework | This framework can help FM teams prepare for successful AI adoption.

The HVAC Factor: Is Your Indoor Air Ready? | What facility managers need to know about the latest standard to address indoor air quality.

Facility Safety: The Benefits Of Portable Digital X-Rays | As X-ray technology becomes more accessible, its benefits within a workplace have been realized.

Breaking Down Refrigerant Regulations | How organizations can stay compliant and up to date during the refrigerant transition.

Boost Efficiency With Portable Heat Pumps | Heat pumps have grown in popularity due to their versatility and ease of use.

Investing In Sustainable Infrastructure | To navigate climate change, facilities need a sustainable approach to infrastructure management.

Commercial Roof Maintenance 101 | Taking proactive steps to maintain a building’s roof will help extend its lifespan.

Strategizing For Workplace Acoustics Starts At The Top | How ceilings can impact acoustics in different buildings.

Mitigating Facility Flooding Risks With Backwater Valves | Having efficient backwater valves will help facilities manage stormwater.

Unlocking The Power Of Outsourcing CRE Functions | Outsourcing corporate real estate can be a game-changer for financial firms.

6 Ways Floor Markings Elevate A Warehouse | Facility executives can improve warehouse safety, efficiency, and organization with floor markings.

The State of FM | What facility executives will be focused on in 2025.

Product Focus | Green Restrooms; Work Order Management; LED Lighting

