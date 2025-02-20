Facility Executive February 2025: The Energy Issue

Facility Executive February 2025 Issue (Volume 38, Number 1)

Editor’s Letter: Optimizing Energy

Building electrification has been a concern for some time, and for facilities to keep up with load demand, stay compliant with federal, state and local regulations, and ensure that facilities are optimized to their full potential, executives have to carefully consider their building needs and prioritize what areas are most critical for them to support.

I recently attended the 2025 AHR conference in Orlando, FL, which focuses on HVAC/R, but through my conversations with experts, we discussed various trends impacting the commercial building sector, from the transition to smart buildings, how organizations are redefining what a healthy building looks in 2025, and how advancements in AI will impact building operations moving forward. What came up consistently was energy-efficiency. From my conversations with experts on the exhibit hall floor, the consensus is the industry is fully focused on innovation that centers around saving energy, tracking energy usage, and working towards environmental goals.

The built industry continues to focus on optimizing energy efficiency, and while the conversation may be reframed moving forward, the goal will remain the same—to further optimize operations and save organizations time and money in the long run.

In the Energy issue, we explore how different facilities can approach decarbonization and cover how facilities can budget for this transition. This issue also looks at how some organizations have incorporated renewable resources into their net-zero emissions goals.

To learn more about how facilities can manage energy usage to stay compliant, optimize operations, and stay on top of sustainability goals, be sure to keep visiting FacilityExecutive.com.

jen@groupc.com

Blogging at facilityexecutive.com/facilityblog

X: FacilityExec

February 2025 Issue: Features

Tech And FM: Boosting Cyber Resilience Year-Round | With cyberattacks increasing in frequency, organizations need to stay on top of cybersecurity plans and training.

The HVAC Factor: Connected Mechanical Services and HVAC Maintenance | With HVAC assets now connected to the Internet, building teams can leverage connected services to help increase performance.

Cleaning Equipment For Custodial Services | An overview of classic cleaning tools and new innovations to save time, energy, and resources.

Infection Prevention For Senior Living Facilities | Sustainable solutions can help residents of senior living communities stay safe and healthy.

Decarbonization Strategies For Diverse Facilities | How different types of facilities are approaching decarbonization.

How To Budget For Decarbonization | A practical guide for balancing the budget and delivering results.

Making Renewable Energy A Doable Solution | How does drafting renewable energy commitments and sticking to them look for big businesses today?

Managing Visitor Access | Trends indicate that visitor management will be more mobile-centric, contactless, and integrated in the near future.

5 Strategies For Enhanced Outdoor Lighting | Effective outdoor lighting controls can achieve maximum impact while minimizing energy usage.

The Key To Elevator System Longevity | Successful elevator maintenance requires sophisticated equipment and strategic planning.

A Nearly Century Old Building Prepares For Its Next 100 Years | In New York City, a facility manager prepares for the next chapter of this 1931 office stalwart and its adjacent newcomer.

Managing Risk: Extremism In The Workplace | Facility executives have to consider the risks associated with extremism and conspiracy theories.

FM Profile: Improving Quality Of Life | See how a rehab director works to create a positive experience for residents in a senior living facility.

Product Focus | Ceilings & Walls; Batteries; Energy Management Systems

To subscribe to Facility Executive magazine, visit this link.