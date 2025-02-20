Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product Information
Newsletters
Have a nice weekend!
Home » In The News » Magazine » Recent Issues

Facility Executive February 2025: The Energy Issue

The Energy Issue takes a look at building systems that support sustainable energy management. Plus, visitor management, exterior lighting trends, and extremism in the workplace.

Facility Executive February 2025 Issue (Volume 38, Number 1)

Editor’s Letter: Optimizing Energy

Building electrification has been a concern for some time, and for facilities to keep up with load demand, stay compliant with federal, state and local regulations, and ensure that facilities are optimized to their full potential, executives have to carefully consider their building needs and prioritize what areas are most critical for them to support.

I recently attended the 2025 AHR conference in Orlando, FL, which focuses on HVAC/R, but through my conversations with experts, we discussed various trends impacting the commercial building sector, from the transition to smart buildings, how organizations are redefining what a healthy building looks in 2025, and how advancements in AI will impact building operations moving forward. What came up consistently was energy-efficiency. From my conversations with experts on the exhibit hall floor, the consensus is the industry is fully focused on innovation that centers around saving energy, tracking energy usage, and working towards environmental goals.

The built industry continues to focus on optimizing energy efficiency, and while the conversation may be reframed moving forward, the goal will remain the same—to further optimize operations and save organizations time and money in the long run.

In the Energy issue, we explore how different facilities can approach decarbonization and cover how facilities can budget for this transition. This issue also looks at how some organizations have incorporated renewable resources into their net-zero emissions goals.

To learn more about how facilities can manage energy usage to stay compliant, optimize operations, and stay on top of sustainability goals, be sure to keep visiting FacilityExecutive.com.

jen@groupc.com
Blogging at facilityexecutive.com/facilityblog
X: FacilityExec

February 2025 Issue: Features

February 2025 issue Facility Executive
Click cover image to view digital issue.

Tech And FM: Boosting Cyber Resilience Year-Round | With cyberattacks increasing in frequency, organizations need to stay on top of cybersecurity plans and training.

The HVAC Factor: Connected Mechanical Services and HVAC Maintenance | With HVAC assets now connected to the Internet, building teams can leverage connected services to help increase performance.

Cleaning Equipment For Custodial Services | An overview of classic cleaning tools and new innovations to save time,  energy, and resources.

Infection Prevention For Senior Living Facilities | Sustainable solutions can help residents of senior living communities stay safe and healthy.

Decarbonization Strategies For Diverse Facilities | How different types of facilities are approaching decarbonization.

How To Budget For Decarbonization | A practical guide for balancing the budget and delivering results.

Making Renewable Energy A Doable Solution | How does drafting renewable energy commitments and sticking to them look for big businesses today?

Managing Visitor Access | Trends indicate that visitor management will be more mobile-centric, contactless, and integrated in the near future.

5 Strategies For Enhanced Outdoor Lighting | Effective outdoor lighting controls can achieve maximum impact while minimizing energy usage.

The Key To Elevator System Longevity | Successful elevator maintenance requires sophisticated equipment and strategic planning.

A Nearly Century Old Building Prepares For Its Next 100 Years | In New York City, a facility manager prepares for the next chapter of this 1931 office stalwart and its adjacent newcomer.

Managing Risk: Extremism In The Workplace | Facility executives have to consider the risks associated with extremism and conspiracy theories.

FM Profile: Improving Quality Of Life | See how a rehab director works to create a positive experience for  residents in a senior living facility.

Product Focus | Ceilings & Walls; Batteries; Energy Management Systems

To subscribe to Facility Executive magazine, visit this link.

Building Envelope, Business Continuity, Cleaning & Maintenance, Construction, Energy & Sustainability, Energy Management & Lighting, Environment, Facilities Management, Featured, HVAC, Indoor Air Quality (IAQ), Magazine, Physical Security, Professional Development, Recent Issues, Renewable Energy, Security & Safety, Technology, Workplace & Interiors, Workplace Culture, Workplace Safety

Cleaning, Cybersecurity, Energy Efficiency, Facility Management, Facility Management Products, FE-February-2025, HVAC, Maintenance, Professional Development, recent issues, Renewable Energy, Senior Living, Technology, Visitor Access, Workplace Safety

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

Under the care of ABM, systems perform, businesses prosper, and occupants thrive.

Where Others See a Facility, We See Possibility

Under the care of ABM, systems perform, businesses prosper, and occupants thrive.

crime scene

Listen Now: What To Do When Your Facility Becomes A Crime Scene

A business continuity analyst discusses steps FM teams need to consider after a crime has been committed in their buildings.

Facilities Teams, ARC Facilities Webinar

Did You Miss Our “Solving The Hidden Assets Challenge” Webinar?

Hidden assets can be a challenge for facilities teams. View this free video webinar on demand and learn how your team can retain knowledge and streamline operations.

Previous

Victor Technology Releases Classroom Cellphone Locker Amid Increased School Cellphone Bans

Next

Decarbonization Strategies For Diverse Facility Types

Receive the latest articles in your inbox

Sign Up

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Facility Executive is your one-stop source for information on quality operation, design and maintenance of facilities. Facility Executive offers a shared community of facility management experts who explore and analyze issues that affect your facility and its environment.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 2015 - 2025 Facility Executive.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummlyMastodon