Facility Executive October 2024 Issue: Sustainable Technology

Editor’s Letter: Innovating For Sustainability

It borders on cliché, but the adage remains true: you can’t manage what’s not being measured. In today’s built environment, metrics and building data benchmarks show how facilities operate and can prove that they work efficiently and effectively. If the building infrastructure is the backbone of every building, then building technology is the brain. With the emergence of advanced technology, facility management teams will have new capabilities to learn more about their building’s health overall in real time.

This issue of Facility Executive dives into sustainable solutions companies are testing to unlock new insights about their buildings. The Trends pieces explore the sensorification of buildings and how this technology can support buildings in all areas of operation—from reducing energy consumption to understanding occupancy levels. The Product Focus features demonstrate several sustainable solutions for facility executives to consider—from EV charging stations and heat pumps. I attended the IFMA conference in San Antonio in October and saw firsthand how these technical solutions can help support the future of smart, sustainable buildings.

At an FT Live panel during Climate Week in New York City hosted by Carrier and JLL, industry experts discussed net-zero carbon buildings, energy efficiency, the importance of batteries moving forward, and more. One expert predicted that 2025 is the year risks will become more real. Sustainability has been a priority for companies for years–but as more regulations are placed on the built environment to get a handle on its significant greenhouse gas emission output, facility executives must take the necessary steps to ensure compliance and do their part to help the planet for generations to come.

October 2024 Issue: Features

The HVAC Factor: Upgrading HVAC Systems For Adaptive Reuse | By exploring different ways to modernize HVAC systems, executives can forge a path to a sustainable building revitalization.

TECH & FM: Securing The Converged Smart Building | A guide for facility executives on how to navigate the converged smart building landscape and evolving IT standards.

The Next Generation Of Lawn Care | How to attract future professionals to embrace landscape and sports field management.

Driving Building Performance Through Advanced Sensorification | Facilities can unlock valuable data with innovative sensors.

A Spotlight On Sensor Controls | The latest controllers allow for more advanced access control capabilities.

Different Pathways To Green Buildings | Depending on project scope and type of facility, executives may focus on certain green building initiatives over others.

Cleaning Up After Disaster Strikes | Facility management teams a resilient cleaning strategy to prepare for emergencies and other unexpected events.

Recovery And Resilience | Natural disasters continue to be frequent, and more communities must navigate the challenges that come with disaster recovery.

From Dim To Dynamic | How lighting control strategies can drive improvements in workplace performance.

The Current State Of Electricity | In this roundtable discussion, three industry experts discuss trends and share advice for FMs on maintaining and updating electrical systems.

The (Green) Future For Office Furniture | Facility executives are looking for aesthetic office furniture that is not just ergonomic and efficient, but also sustainable.

Building Community And Advancing Sustainability | A new sustainable hub will add to Boston’s Seaport District.

Product Focus | EV Charging Stations; Renewable Solutions; Heat Pumps

