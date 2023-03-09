Facility Maintenance Equipment Product Focus

C1 Spraying Drone and

Window Washing Payload

by Lucid Drone Technologies

The Lucid Drone Technologies C1 Spraying Drone and Window Washing Payload are cutting-edge cleaning tools for facility managers. The spray drone is equipped with sensors and a remote control that allow you to navigate tight spaces and identify areas that need cleaning while keeping workers safely on the ground. The drone then uses soft washing technology to wash the area.

The technology can save facility managers a significant amount of time and money by providing a more efficient and effective process. In addition, the drone’s cleaning system is far more effective, able to reach heights of 110 ft., spray up to 300 psi, and wash up to five-times faster than traditional methods. Because of this, the C1 Spraying Drone is an essential tool for keeping buildings clean in a safe and efficient way.

Each year in the U.S., more than 500,000 people are treated at the hospital from ladder-related injuries and 61 people lost their lives in 2020 from this type of accident. With advanced drone technology, facility managers and building owners will have the advantage of a safer, faster, smarter cleaning solution.