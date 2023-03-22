Facility Managers Can Help Achieve Sustainability Goals

Facility managers’ role in achieving building performance standards and sustainability goals can vary depending on building procedures.

By David Korede

Facility management enables the effective operation and upkeep of buildings and serves as a tool for regular, sustainable improvements. Depending on the facility and the company in charge, a facilities manager’s responsibilities may vary. However, managers are expected to be in charge of several common building procedures.

These include anything from facility upkeep and security to the daily management of operations and strategic planning. In addition to guaranteeing inhabitants’ health and safety.

Typically, facilities managers are expected to oversee a range of services, including but not limited to:

● Setting up and organizing routine upkeep and building repairs.

● Dealing with legal or contractual issues (with clients and outside vendors).

● Offering clients the proper amenities and equipment.

● Complying with regulations on health and safety.

● Utilizing space management to make sure residents are content and secure.

● Ensuring the safety of the area.

Ensuring residents are content and making the most of their built environment is a fundamental responsibility of facilities management. After all, the main goal is to maintain a facility in the greatest functioning condition possible to generate revenue.

This can be done by effectively managing spaces, including designing layouts, maintaining the cleanliness of shared areas, and supplying the appropriate furniture or equipment.

Importance Of Facility Management

Facility managers can reduce the negative effects that existing buildings have on the environment and improve employee well-being while doing it in a way that rewards the investment financially.

Natural Light

An example of one of many “no-cost” activities that are part of sound sustainable FM practices is harnessing the power of natural light.

Achieving the ideal balance between natural daylight and artificial lighting systems may directly affect employees’ health and general happiness, which is one of the key factors determining an organization’s performance.

Building-Specific Green Policies

The introduction of building-specific green policies and frameworks can compel the site team to guarantee the delivery of services with a high level of sustainability for both hard and soft services.

The benefits of green policies can be observed in the usage of biodegradable products, the removal of plastic, the recycling of garbage, and other ways.

Environmentally conscious organizations and people make sure their facilities will be functional in the future.

Technology Utilization

Did you know that during a building’s life, three to four times as much money will be spent on maintenance and operations as on the building’s initial construction?

Technology offers a better way of not only swiftly determining the problems of assets but also enhancing preventative and predictive maintenance techniques, which helps to increase the value of important assets in new buildings.

Facility managers’ utilization of technology can significantly advance sustainability goals that go beyond the commonly used implemented procedures.

Solutions that will last for a long time frequently have labor-intensive methods and time and financial concerns. Considering this, technology can have a big impact.

The Role Of Technology And Data Management

The advantages of employing mobile technology to access the information that the facilities management team has gathered on your company’s structures and physical assets are immeasurable.

Facility managers are equipped with data-gathering technologies in many ways, including managing work process flows, monitoring physical assets, and monitoring building facilities.

Facilities managers can communicate, work together, and handle duties more effectively thanks to mobile technology. Below are some advantages of mobile technology for facility managers.

Data And Insights On-Demand

Facilities managers may be more flexible thanks to mobile technology, which increases the effectiveness and productivity of teams.

Using secure logins, employees may access data in real-time from anywhere at any time. Employees can now upload, update, and see data from anywhere.

Teams can work together on projects and swiftly communicate information. Facilities managers can easily keep track of assets, modify data, and guarantee that team members have more authority over them. Employee convenience is increased when facility data is accessible on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

Limitless Adaptability

Your staff must be equipped to respond to the dynamic corporate environment and maintain the corresponding infrastructure because the business and technology sectors are continually developing and evolving.

Your team has access to mobile asset management with the correct technology, which helps firms adapt and keep up with a continuously changing industry effortlessly.

Enhanced Communication

Your facilities management strategy can be substantially enhanced by implementing mobile data collection tools, which will also help your staff interact more effectively. Your staff members may effortlessly execute chores like scheduling repairs via mobile apps, sharing reports and memos, and other similar activities.

Managers can even issue directives and view data instantly through facilities management software. Additionally, diverse team members are given the ability to effectively work and cooperate on documents and reports in an interactive way.