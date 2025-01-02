Facility Safety: The Benefits Of Portable Digital X-Rays

By Jeanne Walter

From the December 2024 Issue

T hough it may not be the first thought for emergency preparedness, a portable digital X-ray can serve as an invaluable resource for best patient outcomes. Safety is the number one priority in any facility, and an important component of upholding high safety standards is having the right equipment available in the event of an injury or illness.

On-Site Imaging

Portability can be a critical benefit for an injured worker, as mobile imaging can be brought directly to the patient instead of moving them and potentially worsening the injury. With the latest X-ray technology, many portable digital X-ray systems are small and lightweight enough to offer imaging capabilities in any location, regardless of available power. Worker injuries can be screened for fractures and other hard tissue injuries on site to avoid the cost, time, and stress of a trip to the hospital. Imaging on site can help determine if the person’s injuries are mild or if further action is required.

A common misconception about X-ray technology is that only doctors or registered nurses can use it. This is not the case. In fact, according to the American Society of Radiologic Technicians (ASRT), 18 states do not require certification to operate an X-ray unit. The other 32 mandate Limited X-ray Machine Operator licenses, certifications or permits, which vary in required hours from short training seminars to associate’s degree programs.1 If practical, having someone with the proper qualifications and equipment training on site is easier and more affordable than most would assume. Access to the proper personal protective equipment (PPE) is similarly simple, with a lead vest or barrier serving as the required protection while imaging.

Workplace injuries can happen in an instant. Imaging on site can determine if a person’s injuries are mild, or if they need extra care. (Photo: MinXray, Inc.)

Off-Site Diagnosis

Interpreting the images for diagnosis and treatment is another easy task with the right X-ray system. Many portable units can connect to Wi-Fi and send images to radiologists anywhere in the world. This means that once the image is taken, it can be seen by an off-site professional in seconds and diagnosed in minutes, allowing treatment implementation in less time than it would take to drive to a clinic.

In more serious cases, sending an X-ray image ahead of the patient is even more beneficial. While the patient is still on their way to the hospital, the radiologist can work on their diagnosis, and the emergency room team can prepare for treatment. This is especially important when the facility is remote and more travel time is required to reach the nearest hospital. With the additional information about a patient’s condition provided by an X-ray image, the hospital staff can make the most out of every minute to ensure they are as prepared as possible when the patient arrives.

Respiratory Screening

In addition to imaging injuries for diagnosis, portable digital X-ray systems can be used to screen for respiratory illness. Evidence of pneumonia, tuberculosis, COVID-19 and other respiratory irregularities show up clearly in X-ray images. As with injuries, this allows diagnosis and treatment to be done without the patient leaving the worksite, and it provides the added benefit of a contagious disease screening resource to help prevent spread.

This feature is primarily important to worksites where employees stay for days or weeks at a time. Working on an oil rig, military base, research facility, and other remote locations limits access to clinics with X-ray capabilities. These locations are generally set up in close quarters too, making disease spread a greater concern. Having a portable unit that can screen and send images off for diagnosis allows these locations to identify and quarantine patients, while also treating illness on site whenever possible.

Non-Destructive Testing

Extending outside of human care, portable X-ray units can be used for efficient security screenings, allowing bags to be examined without disassembling contents. Another application is non-destructive testing (NDT) of equipment, products, structures, and tools in a variety of industries, including manufacturing, aerospace, automotive, and even medicine. Universal Technical Institute (UTI) defines non-destructive testing as, “detect surface and subsurface defects, ensuring safety and reliability without compromising the material’s integrity.” This is in comparison to destructive testing (DT), which entails pushing a product beyond its limit to a state of disrepair to identify whether there is an issue requiring attention.2 A screening can help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses. (Photo: MinXray, Inc.)

Not only does NDT preserve the product for future use, it’s also more accurate and conserves time and cost.2 Digital radiography is particularly efficient. According to an article by the American Institute of Nondestructive Testing, digital radiography uses Digital Detector Arrays (DDA) instead of film, which allows the unit to immediately record data and transfer it to a computer system. Multiple technicians can view the results at the same time for rapid analysis and response.3

From quick response and elevated care in emergency situations to saving costs on equipment testing, portable digital X-ray units offer numerous benefits for a facility. As more businesses recognize the benefits of having this technology readily available, it is likely to become an increasingly utilized resource in facilities.

Walter, CVT, is the vice president of marketing and sales for MinXray, Inc., a global supplier of portable, compact digital X-ray and ultrasound equipment.

