FAST134 from Armstrong Helps Ease Supply Chain Stress

Armstrong® Ceiling & Wall Solutions is giving customers a convenient way to avert today’s supply chain frustrations with its online FAST134 program. The program allows anyone to go to the company’s website to explore a list of more than 48 standard specialty ceiling and wall product lines that can be shipped within one, three, or four weeks.

With more than 4,200 products offering an order-to-ship lead time of four weeks or less, FAST134 gives customers the ability to meet a variety of design and budget needs, as well as accomplish in a few weeks what could take months or longer in the current environment. Moreover, the FAST134 inventory is updated weekly, allowing customers to be confident that they will receive what they ordered without facing delays or being informed they need to select a different product.

The FAST134 website is designed to be extremely user-friendly. The tool allows a customer to narrow selections for their project based on desired lead time—one, three, or four weeks—material type, and/or product family. Options shown include specific colors, finishes, sizes, and perforation patterns and, if the desired product is not available to meet a project deadline, web filters can be used to find a suitable alternative. Because products represent standard pre-engineered solutions, there is also no need for shop drawings or submitting sample approvals.

FAST3 & FAST4 items are made-to-order and will ship direct to distributor. FAST1 (stocked items) will go through distribution and depend on distributor truck schedules. In those rare instances when we are out of stock or a lead time is unacceptable, find a close alternative using the lead time filters. All lead time information is updated on a weekly basis.