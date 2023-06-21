Fellowes Announces The Launch Of Array

Array is the most advanced networked indoor air quality system developed by Fellowes to purify indoor spaces.

Fellowes announced the launch of its most advanced networked air quality system, Array™, a breakthrough system that leverages cutting-edge technology and Fellowes’ proven experience in the air purification space to create a revolutionary indoor air quality (IAQ) solution.

Array gives building managers greater visibility and control over the quality of their indoor air and works with Fellowes’ new cloud-based software, Viewpoint, to provide complete, real-time air quality data anywhere, on any device.

Using its 15 years of experience as a leading innovator in the commercial air purification space, Fellowes developed Array to combine the benefits of standalone purifiers, HVAC, and monitoring systems to detect and improve indoor air quality better and faster than ever before. Array is one of the latest in a long line of innovations from Fellowes that dates to its founding, as the company continuously seeks to bring productivity and overall well-being to the spaces where work happens.

Array is equipped with hospital-grade H13 True HEPA filtration that is 99.95% effective in capturing contaminants as small as 0.1 microns, including viruses, allergens, and pollutants. The system features an integrated suite of IAQ sensors to monitor a space, including particulates (PM10, PM2.5), occupancy, temperature, pressure, humidity (RH), carbon dioxide (CO2), and TVOCs. Fellowes’ patented EnviroSmart+ Technology automatically senses real-time conditions and proactively responds to make sure clean air is always available.

With the Fellowes Array Viewpoint dashboard, building managers can remotely monitor Array’s performance to gain comprehensive visibility into their building’s air quality. Within the cloud-based software, users can schedule maintenance tasks, measure and track air quality, and adjust units in real time.

The Array system fits seamlessly into any aesthetic and can be scaled to fit any space, with all products connected on an LTE network to work together more efficiently across a building’s footprint.

Click here for more product news in Indoor Air Quality (IAQ).