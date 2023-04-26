Fellowes Introduces Nearly 70 Interiors Workspace Products

Fellowes announced that nearly 70 of its contract interiors workspace products have been certified as achieving BIFMA LEVEL 2, the trusted furniture sustainability certification program created to provide a comprehensive and transparent means to confidently source responsibly manufactured products.

SCS Global Services is a leading third-party sustainability certifier that evaluated the Fellowes contract interior products to measure them against multiple criteria defined in the ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard. SCS is the Global leader in third-party certification, validation, and verification.

Included among the 70 products is Rising monitor arms, which launched on the market in late February by redefining the monitor arm as a piece of functional beauty that enhances any workspace, all while adhering to the sustainability standards required to achieve LEVEL 2 certification. The Rising arm utilizes RotationStop, which is a revolutionary new feature that enables you to adjust your monitor swing between 14 distinct stop points with the touch of a finger. It also features SnapKinect which provides fast and easy assembly, the Rising Monitor Arm is ready in seconds, significantly lowering install times.

While many disregard monitor arms as purely functional necessities, Fellowes recognized that the monitor arm is one of the most viewed objects of the entire office, due to its placement towards the rear of the desk. Designed with sophistication and elegance from the inside out, Rising redefines the monitor arm as a piece of functional beauty.

