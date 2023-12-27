CLEANGUARD+ Fire Extinguishers

By Johnson Controls

CLEANGUARD+ Fire ExtinguishersBy Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls’ portable fire extinguisher CLEANGUARD+ uses the electrically nonconductive FK-5-1-12 agent and is an eco-friendly commercial clean agent fire extinguisher option. It features zero ozone depletion potential (ODP), a global warming potential (GWP) of less than one, and a one-week atmospheric lifetime.

The extinguisher is suitable for use in commercial and industrial facilities that contain critical equipment. Its FK-5-1-12 agent is residue-free, corrosion-resistant, and requires no clean-up after discharge, helping minimize collateral damages after operational downtime. The FK-5-1-12 agent allows CLEANGUARD+ to be used in much smaller spaces than traditional, clean agent extinguishers, making it safe for use in spaces as small as 40 cubic feet. An optional MR Conditional model contains stainless steel components and is rated up to 7 teslas.

It is UL-ULC listed, is compliant with the NFPA 10 standard, United States Coast Guard (USCG) approved, and manufactured in the United States.