Have a nice weekend!
Quiz Of The Week: Beating The Blaze

Are your fire safety instincts burning bright, or do they need a little more spark?
Quiz Of The Week

Think you can handle the heat when it comes to fire safety? Whether you’re blazing through inspections or extinguishing potential risks, fire safety is no joke—and neither are the flames. From keeping exits clear to maintaining fire suppression systems, there’s a lot at stake.

So, suit up, stay sharp, and see if you’re truly ready to outsmart the sparks and keep your building flame-free!

fire safety
(Photo: Adobe Stock)

Exceeding Safety Requirements

(Photo: Adobe Stock)
How using flame retardant building materials can create more resilient buildings.

When looking to construct safe and reliable commercial buildings, one often overlooked design aspect is how the materials would perform in the event of a fire. While an unpleasant thought, responsible contractors and installers should be aware of the possible consequences, and conversely, the benefits, of including products with flame-retardant properties. A proper understanding of local requirements and the various options on the market allows for the application of safe and durable projects that will not be destroyed in the event of a fire. Manufacturers are an invaluable resource for developers looking to enhance the safety of their buildings and offer beautiful and reliable products that both protect and enhance structures.

Continue reading…

