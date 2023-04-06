Fire Systems And Equipment Product Focus

NOTIFIER INSPIRE

by Honeywell



Honeywell’s NOTIFIER INSPIRE is the first fire alarm system with UL-approved self-testing smoke detectors that can be tested automatically, changing the way fire and life safety systems are installed, tested, and maintained. The NOTIFIER INSPIRE fire alarm system with self-test detectors is designed to help create a safer building environment by increasing facility managers’ awareness of system needs while equipping service providers with digital self-testing tools that streamline maintenance and support regulatory compliance and system uptime.

NOTIFIER INSPIRE is a fire system that delivers reliable protection, scalability, efficient monitoring, as well as flexible and timely reporting. It helps enhance fire technician efficiency as it is designed to scale based on the buildings’ needs, minimizes the need for equipment changes, and provides secure connectivity.

NOTIFIER INSPIRE series with self-test smoke detectors are securely enabled through Honeywell’s Connected Life Safety Services (CLSS) cloud-based platform. CLSS provides real-time visibility into the fire system to installers, service technicians, and facility managers, and allows technicians to diagnose and troubleshoot problems ahead of time.