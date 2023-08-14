Firestable Insulation Debuts Thermal Barrier Closed-Cell Spray

The Firestable Insulation Company released FS 2.0, a spray polyurethane foam insulation. The thermal barrier closed-cell spray meets the International Building Code (IBC) upon application, and is a fire-code compliant single-application solution.

The ‘Zero Risk Window’ means that the product is code-compliant throughout its complete volume after installation. It does not require an additional thermal barrier, such as an intumescent coating or sheetrock. Not only does the FS 2.0 spray polyurethane foam insulate, but it functions as a barrier to air, vapor, and water. The zero-fire risk window protects subs and saves time, money, unnecessary steps, labor, and callbacks.

QAI Evaluation Services issued a product certification for FS 2.0 closed-cell foam to Firestable Insulation Company for its compliance with NFPA 275 ‘Standard Method of Fire Tests for the Evaluation of Thermal Barriers’ as well as an IBC 2603.9 special approval certification for single application. FS 2.0 is capable of being a special approval product under IBC 2603.9 at up to 2.5 inches. It is also rated for use under either special approval or true thermal barrier as per IBC 2603.4 when applied at over 2.5 inches.

Firestable FS 2.0 is applied with conventional spray foam equipment currently used throughout the industry today. Its current spray foam rig equipment comes in multiple colors. Can be applied as a stand-alone insulation or directly over multiple insulation products to provide code compliant hybrid insulation system.