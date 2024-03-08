First Health, Wellness Center At A U.S. Transit Hub Rises In NJ

New Jersey-based health network Hackensack Meridian Health (HMH) is building a first-of-its-kind healthcare facility at a mass transit hub. The $200 million project at Metropark Station in Woodbridge, NJ will provide convenient access to comprehensive care to thousands of New Jersey, New York, and Northeast residents each day. The Hackensack Meridian Health and Wellness Center at Metropark is scheduled to open in 2025, and is expected to bring a total of 1,000 jobs to the area.
The Hackensack Meridian Health and Wellness Center will offer more than 60,000 square feet of healthcare services just steps from the mass transit hub. Services will include primary care, medical specialties, surgical specialties, a sports and spine center of excellence, advanced imaging, phlebotomy, rehabilitation services, a retail pharmacy, occupational health services, and an urgent care.
“Hackensack Meridian Health is committed to expanding access to quality healthcare, meeting patients where they are,” said HMH CEO Robert C. Garrett. “60,000 people travel through Metropark Station each month as a hub for New Jersey Transit and Amtrak, soon these passengers will have access to quality care steps from their commute. The expanded, easy access is one of the major ways Hackensack Meridian Health is revolutionizing healthcare.
“60,000 people travel through Metropark Station each month as a hub for New Jersey Transit and Amtrak, soon these passengers will have access to quality care steps from their commute. The expanded, easy access is one of the major ways Hackensack Meridian Health is revolutionizing healthcare.”
— Robert C. Garrett, CEO, HMH
“Convenient access to a wide array of medical services at a mass transit hub complements Hackensack Meridian Health’s efforts to address how social determinants of health are impacting health equity,” added Garrett. “This location will bring Hackensack Meridian’s best in class doctors and care to a location accessible to all, including those whose primary form of transportation is mass transit.”
In suburban areas, most healthcare is primarily only accessible by car. By locating a comprehensive outpatient services directly at a transit hub, Hackensack Meridian is establishing a new model of care for other health systems to emulate, increasing access and addressing social determinants of health.
The Big Picture
The health and wellness facility is part of a larger development of Metropark Station by DOR, a consortium led by Russo Development that was recently awarded a $110 million tax credit grant. The impetus for the development came from New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy’s push to modernize transportation hubs throughout the state, making them multi-use locations for residential, office space, retail and restaurants, so people can live, work and play in one location.
“Once again, New Jersey is pioneering a new model for supporting our families and communities as we break ground on the first ever comprehensive health care facility located at a major transit hub,” said Gov. Murphy. “This new Hackensack Meridian Health facility marks a major milestone both for the larger redevelopment of Metropark Station as well as in realizing our Administration’s broader vision for the future of transportation and community health.”
Hackensack Meridian Health will also consolidate its corporate offices, currently in Edison, within the new Metropark facility. With sustainability a top priority at HMH, the company is ensuring the facility is built in a way that is aesthetically pleasing and qualifies for LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification through USGBC.
“Metropark offers Hackensack Meridian Health the amazing opportunity to expand access to quality care by meeting patients in a convenient location they pass through daily,” said Jose Lozano, executive vice president and chief growth officer for HMH. “It also allows HMH to offer an energetic, sustainable and accessible workspace for our team members in a great location, complete with mass transit, retail and health care, allowing HMH to continue to attract top talent from across the Northeast. We are thrilled to partner with JLL and DOR on this innovative project.”
“[This project] allows HMH to offer an energetic, sustainable and accessible workspace for our team members in a great location, complete with mass transit, retail and healthcare, allowing HMH to continue to attract top talent from across the Northeast.”
— Jose Lozano, Executive VP, Chief Growth Officer, HMH
The complex qualifies for the multi-use platform under the New Jersey Economic Development Authority’s ASPIRE program, which supports transformative development projects that incorporate community benefits like those featured in this development: connecting people to healthcare more efficiently; stimulating mass transit use; and providing at least 20% low income housing.
“The Aspire Program focuses on supporting Governor Murphy’s vision to expand transit-oriented development and revitalize communities across the state,” said NJEDA CEO Tim Sullivan. “This Aspire award will support the ‘Metropark at Woodbridge’ development, which will include Hackensack Meridian Health’s world class health care facility that will lead to new jobs, spurred economic activity, and greater access to health care services for local residents.”
Following the completion of the HMH Metropark building, a residential building will be built with retail on the lower level and approximately 230 residential units. With the residential growth in the immediate area surrounding Metropark and the surrounding communities, there will be a greater need for accessible healthcare that the Hackensack Meridian Health and Wellness Center will be able to accommodate.
Transforming Healthcare Design: The Power Of Personalized Artwork In Elevating Patient ExperienceThese three healthcare design projects feature curated, customized, and personalized artwork that speaks to their specific patient demographic. Read more…
The Health and Wellness Center addresses a growing need for quality healthcare in Woodbridge, Middlesex County and surrounding areas of New Jersey that use the Metropark Station. It will also offer convenient medical care for those traveling the entire North East including New York City, Philadelphia, Boston and Washington, DC along Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor.
“We are proud to join Hackensack Meridian Health to celebrate the commencement of construction of their new healthcare facility. This facility is part of a broader Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) project anchored by Metropark Station — one of the busiest rail stations in our system,” said NJ TRANSIT President & CEO Kevin S. Corbett. “In addition to providing unparalleled access to a wide spectrum of health services, this project is a perfect example of our broader TOD strategy in both generating additional non-farebox revenues as well as driving sustainable growth through enhanced public transportation access throughout New Jersey.”