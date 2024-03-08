First Health, Wellness Center At A U.S. Transit Hub Rises In NJ

“Hackensack Meridian Health is committed to expanding access to quality healthcare, meeting patients where they are,” said HMH CEO Robert C. Garrett. “60,000 people travel through Metropark Station each month as a hub for New Jersey Transit and Amtrak, soon these passengers will have access to quality care steps from their commute. The expanded, easy access is one of the major ways Hackensack Meridian Health is revolutionizing healthcare.

“Convenient access to a wide array of medical services at a mass transit hub complements Hackensack Meridian Health’s efforts to address how social determinants of health are impacting health equity,” added Garrett. “This location will bring Hackensack Meridian’s best in class doctors and care to a location accessible to all, including those whose primary form of transportation is mass transit.”

In suburban areas, most healthcare is primarily only accessible by car. By locating a comprehensive outpatient services directly at a transit hub, Hackensack Meridian is establishing a new model of care for other health systems to emulate, increasing access and addressing social determinants of health.

The Big Picture

The health and wellness facility is part of a larger development of Metropark Station by DOR, a consortium led by Russo Development that was recently awarded a $110 million tax credit grant. The impetus for the development came from New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy’s push to modernize transportation hubs throughout the state, making them multi-use locations for residential, office space, retail and restaurants, so people can live, work and play in one location.

“Once again, New Jersey is pioneering a new model for supporting our families and communities as we break ground on the first ever comprehensive health care facility located at a major transit hub,” said Gov. Murphy. “This new Hackensack Meridian Health facility marks a major milestone both for the larger redevelopment of Metropark Station as well as in realizing our Administration’s broader vision for the future of transportation and community health.”

Hackensack Meridian Health will also consolidate its corporate offices, currently in Edison, within the new Metropark facility. With sustainability a top priority at HMH, the company is ensuring the facility is built in a way that is aesthetically pleasing and qualifies for LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification through USGBC.