Tonight, five leaders from the private, public, and nonprofit sectors will receive the Champions of Energy Efficiency in Buildings Award from the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE). The awards will be presented at the 23rd biennial Summer Study on Energy Efficiency in Buildings, recognizing accomplishments in improving buildings’ efficiency. An ACEEE Board of Directors committee selected the winners, nominated by peers, for their impact, innovation, and leadership in reducing energy waste and advancing sustainability.

“These five individuals are at the forefront of ensuring that homes and other buildings use energy efficiently to serve their occupants and protect our environment,” said Mitchell Simpson, chair of the awards committee and director of the Arkansas Energy Office. “Their remarkable achievements in advancing efficient buildings are creating a more affordable and sustainable energy future. Out of a truly exceptional pool of nominees, we are delighted to recognize this year’s winners and their excellent work to champion energy efficiency.”

The 2024 winners in this year’s five categories are: