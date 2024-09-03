By David Peragallo

From the August 2024 Issue

W hen looking to construct safe and reliable commercial buildings, one often overlooked design aspect is how the materials would perform in the event of a fire. While an unpleasant thought, responsible contractors and installers should be aware of the possible consequences, and conversely, the benefits, of including products with flame-retardant properties. A proper understanding of local requirements and the various options on the market allows for the application of safe and durable projects that will not be destroyed in the event of a fire. Manufacturers are an invaluable resource for developers looking to enhance the safety of their buildings and offer beautiful and reliable products that both protect and enhance structures.

Increased fire safety guidelines are beneficial to all patrons of public spaces. (A view of the Kuishan Sport Center. Photo by BU Xianjun).

It is important to make a distinction between flame retardant and noncombustible materials because they will react differently to fire. Fire retardancy indicates that a chemical is applied as a coating to the membrane, causing it to extinguish itself if it catches fire. Noncombustible simply means that it does not burn, which is a descriptor more often applied to non-membrane materials. The standard for canopies, umbrellas, and shading in North America is flame retardant, and most manufacturers apply this property to their products as the demand for such properties continues to grow. Many U.S. cities and regulators have intensified their requirements in an attempt to create safer and more durable structures that, in the event of a fire, are less likely to create a blaze and cause damage to surrounding buildings. Keeping these requirements in mind when specifying a project and working with authorities to meet all guidelines is the best way to ensure an approved and safe final project. Often, the manufacturers themselves are the most well-versed in local regulations and can provide guidance on which materials are best suited for the aesthetic and functional goals. Utilizing their expertise to learn more about flame-retardant products and the benefits of including them in the project helps contractors and developers better understand the necessity of these safety measures and can eliminate confusion or pushback.

A common misconception about increased safety regulations is that they come at the detriment of the beauty and visual appeal of a project. As these guidelines have intensified, manufacturers have continued to adapt and incorporate the necessary technologies while developing beautiful fabrics. There is little to no visual difference between fire retardant and flammable products, it is purely a chemical property implemented during the manufacturing process and does not take away from the aesthetic quality of the material. Expanded product lines with fire-retardant properties allow developers to maintain their vision and create comfortable and aesthetically pleasing spaces that are safe for public use. Additionally, understanding and implementing these advancements contribute to the overall well-being of the community.

Ultimately, increased fire safety guidelines are beneficial to all patrons of public spaces, and utilizing products that meet the most stringent requirements will prevent unnecessary loss or injury. While they may seem difficult and pose challenges at the outset of a project, working with manufacturers to apply the best product will contribute to the overall safety of a building. Leading suppliers have mastered the technology to include the appropriate chemicals while also developing beautiful materials that enhance the overall appearance of the structure. Understanding the local fire retardancy requirements and sourcing for quality products is the best process for continued safety for individual buildings as well as the communities in which they are situated.

Peragallo, Assoc. AIA, Senior Specification Manager North America, Serge Ferrari Group, has created, organized, and led the implementation of projects for high-performance architectural textiles throughout his career. Before joining Serge Ferrari Group in 2021, David served as specification & regional sales manager for Verseidag-Indutex GmbH, a German-based supplier of architectural textiles.

