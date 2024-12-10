Flood Buzz Line Of Water Alarms Aims To Safeguard Buildings

Flood Buzz’s water leak alarms warn of undetected leaks, remediating potential catastrophic damage to a facility.

With freezing weather comes burst pipes, undetected water leaks, and floods. When water leaks go undetected, they can threaten the structural integrity of supporting beams, walls, and ceilings. When drywall and other building materials absorb too much water, they begin to weaken and warp. Given the heightened sensitivity to factors that may compromise a building’s integrity and lead to extensive failure, water leaks are one significant factor that can be found and rectified.

Flood Buzz water leak alarms are an affordable solution to help monitor potential water leaks within facilities from plumbing systems, weather, HVAC systems, appliances, and even water heaters. Flood Buzz alarms are simple to install with a trouble-free sealed battery that eliminates installation time and costs. Once placed next to any potential leak locations, it will sound a 110db alert if there’s a leak to be dealt with. For best protection, replace the entire Flood Buzz unit by the three-year replacement date.

With several models available, from the all-purpose Flood Buzz Pro to the Flood Buzz Blue, specifically developed to monitor leaks in water heaters, the Flood Buzz line of water leak alarms is all a facilities manager needs to help protect buildings from expensive and damaging water leaks.