Rug Collection

By FLOR

Rug CollectionBy FLOR

FLOR’s Winter Collection features four new carpet tile styles. Each product embraces the season with textured layers, calming hues, and eclectic patterns.

The Winter Collection includes: Scenic Route, a retro-inspired pattern, exploring shape, color, print, and silhouettes. Available in Chalk/Black, Bone/Pearl, and Bone/Coral. Tivoli Touch, an area rug focused on layered neutral tones for cozy serenity. Curves You Right explores shape and dimension that mirrors curves seen in sand and waves. The product palette comes in Bone, Eggnog, Blush, and Dusty Blue. And lastly, Draper, a pattern to connect with nature, featuring elevated lines inspired by the natural world. Available in Topaz, Pearl/Fieldstone, and Pearl/Mica. The FLOR Design Studio also allows customers to custom designs that fit desired aesthetics or update rug design templates for their spaces.