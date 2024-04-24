Compiled by Facility Executive Staff
From the April 2024 Issue
Explore these creative flooring and carpet options to enhance new and renovated spaces in your facility.
Rug Collection
By FLOR
FLOR’s Winter Collection features four new carpet tile styles. Each product embraces the season with textured layers, calming hues, and eclectic patterns.
The Winter Collection includes: Scenic Route, a retro-inspired pattern, exploring shape, color, print, and silhouettes. Available in Chalk/Black, Bone/Pearl, and Bone/Coral. Tivoli Touch, an area rug focused on layered neutral tones for cozy serenity. Curves You Right explores shape and dimension that mirrors curves seen in sand and waves. The product palette comes in Bone, Eggnog, Blush, and Dusty Blue. And lastly, Draper, a pattern to connect with nature, featuring elevated lines inspired by the natural world. Available in Topaz, Pearl/Fieldstone, and Pearl/Mica. The FLOR Design Studio also allows customers to custom designs that fit desired aesthetics or update rug design templates for their spaces.
Bona Mega EVO Lacquer
By Bona
Bona Mega EVO lacquer features crosslinking technology that activates when applied for higher durability and faster curing. The non-yellowing formula and one-component topcoat delivers quicker curing with resistance to scratches, wear, and chemicals. Its self crosslinking technology occurs entirely within the lacquer without the use of any external components. Its rate of drying also means that the next topcoat layer can be applied much sooner than with traditional polymer technology. The lacquer has high filling abilities, low odor, high sanding ability and excellent scratch, wear, and chemical resistance.
Bona Mega EVO guarantees a uniform coloring of the wood floor even without the use of a primer, making it possible to use just one product during the whole process. It has a non-yellowing formula with minimal odor during the application process and dissipates rapidly afterwards. With VOC levels below 3%, Bona Mega EVO fulfills the EMICODE EC1PLUS certification.
Upon Common Ground Tile Collection
By Interface
Interface’s Upon Common Ground is a carpet tile collection developed in partnership with Australia’s First Nations people. Upon Common Ground centers on the exploration of spaces and habitats in the natural world. This carpet tile collection consists of five biophilic-inspired designs, comprising colorways that represent five key regions of country spaces –Desert, Saltwater, Rainforest, Freshwater, and Spinifex. The collection reflects the company’s unique design ethos and commitment to creating a positive impact. It is currently available in Australia and EMEA. Continuing its commitment to radically reduce the carbon footprint of its factories, products, and supply chain, Interface has increased the number of products available with CQuest BioX backing. The carbon negative materials in the CQuest BioX backing, in combination with specialty yarns and tufting processes, result in a carbon negative carpet tile that combines durability and a negative carbon footprint that ultimately benefits the planet.
LVT Collection
By J+J Flooring
J+J Flooring’s LVT Collection offers one comprehensive flooring collection with a diversity of patterns for designers. It is designed to offer flexibility and variety within a single collection for customer ease. The collection includes six distinct patterns; Marble, Parquet and Terrazzo reflect these traditional looks while Abridge features an abstract geometric pattern, while Segment and Composite have natural, all-over flecked patterns.
All patterns within the LVT Multiple Choices collections are offered in both 3- and 5-mm thickness with a 20-mil wear layer, and in 18”x 36” tiles. The flooring product is FloorScore certified and is 100% recyclable. Additionally, it is composed of up to 25% post-industrial recycled content.
INCRETE STONECRAFT ELEGANCE
By Euclid Chemical
Euclid Chemical’s INCRETE STONECRAFT ELEGANCE is a self-leveling, seamless epoxy flooring system. This flooring system combines the robustness of a 100% solids, low VOC resin with customized aggregates to deliver an enriched floor that is simple to apply and tailored to meet customers’ visions.
Aesthetically pleasing and durable, the interior seamless flooring system is designed to mimic the refined look of terrazzo and polished concrete. It is also available in 19 colors with a wide range of texture and sheen options.
Engineered to withstand even the harshest environments, INCRETE STONECRAFT ELEGANCE offers chemical resistance, is FDA compliant and has flame-extinguishing properties. It is functional for light-to-medium traffic areas. The epoxy flooring solution packaging consists of a 3-gallon kit containing liquid high-performance epoxy, along with a 36-pound box of specialty aggregate blend in dry form.