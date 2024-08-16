Flux And Friction: The State of Modern Workplace Security

By Cormac Twomey

From the August 2024 Issue

Workplaces today are in a constant state of flux. Decentralized offices, growing visitor counts, and ever-present security concerns keep facility managers up at night wondering how they can best protect people and intellectual property. Manual processes and outdated security systems struggle to keep pace, creating vulnerabilities and bottlenecks. Traditional tools leave leaders ill-equipped to manage their evolving workplaces, leading to gaps in data and physical security, limited visibility into space usage, and inadequate resource planning.

The good news? Technological advancements are offering powerful solutions.

Envoy recently conducted a survey with workplace and security leaders across multiple industries to make sense of this current reality and see what’s in store for the future. And while the future does still seem uncertain, arming yourself with the right tools to protect your business and employees will pave the way.

Security Blind Spots: A Looming Threat

As companies embrace flexible work models, maintaining consistent security across scattered locations is a top priority. Nearly half of all businesses rank it as their biggest workplace challenge.

Fluctuating visitor numbers and unpredictable employee traffic patterns make manual processes a recipe for disaster. Not only are they time-consuming, but they also fail to identify trends in access data, potentially costing companies up to 30% in lost revenue according to IDC. It’s no wonder why 47% of companies found adapting to new technologies and digital transformation was their highest concern, second only to workplace security and compliance.

Trying to unify visitor and employee data across multiple worksites creates security and compliance gaps. This generates issues with visitor management and puts pressure on IT to reduce compliance risks.

Workplace leaders are eager to adopt new and emerging technologies like AI and automation to enhance workplace security and efficiency. Features like facial recognition and fingerprint scanning, once relegated to science fiction, are being adopted at scale.

AI is reshaping workplace expectations, but companies face adoption roadblocks.

Workplace leaders are eager to adopt new and emerging technologies like AI and automation to enhance workplace security and efficiency. Features like facial recognition and fingerprint scanning, once relegated to science fiction, are being adopted at scale.

Many businesses are actively exploring investment in new workplace tech, with over half expecting robust biometric security features within the next five years.

This surge in interest is fueled by the efficiency and accuracy that AI offers. Imagine a workplace where visitors are automatically identified and cleared for access based on facial recognition, eliminating wait times and human error. However, despite the hype, significant challenges remain in implementing these new tools. Lack of infrastructure, particularly for cloud-based solutions, can be a major hurdle. Additionally, unprepared workforces can hinder adoption.

Companies, often caught up in the “wow” factor of AI, may overlook practical considerations. They might invest in cutting-edge technology without considering how it integrates with existing systems or how employees will be trained to use it effectively. This lack of planning can lead to frustration and ultimately hinder the return on investment for these advanced security solutions.

Proper Visitor Management Removes This Friction

A well implemented visitor management system acts as a central hub for all your visitor management and compliance requirements. Imagine ditching the paper sign-in sheets and disparate access control systems that create a cluttered and inefficient experience. A visitor management system combines visitor registration, compliance tracking with local regulations, and even emergency notifications into a single, user-friendly platform. This streamlines workflows and provides valuable data insights for facility managers.

With accurate, automated solutions in place, data is correct from the outset and audit-ready:

Automated processes: Say goodbye to repetitive tasks like manually registering visitors and creating badges. A visitor management system can automate these workflows, freeing up valuable time for employees and security personnel. It can also integrate with other systems, like sending arrival notifications to employees when visitors register.

Reduced redundancy: Visitor management tools can consolidate a tech stack and eliminate the need for multiple security systems. Many platforms offer built-in features like ID scanning and background checks, replacing the need for separate solutions. This not only saves money on software licenses and hardware but also simplifies the management of security infrastructure.

Less burden on the IT team: Cloud-based solutions are easy to deploy and require minimal IT support, making them ideal for businesses with limited resources. These systems are also scalable, adapting to needs as a company grows and opens new locations. They can accommodate different management styles and access control protocols across geographically dispersed offices.

The Future Of Workplace Security

While AI holds immense potential for the future of workplace security, the right visitor management tools bridge the gap between cutting-edge technology and practical solutions for today’s challenges. By streamlining processes, eliminating redundancies and simplifying security, organizations will realize a more secure and efficient work environment. This allows businesses to focus on what matters most: their core mission without the constant worry of security breaches or access control inefficiencies.

Twomey is the CTO of Envoy.

Do you have a comment? Share your thoughts in the Comments section below, or send an e-mail to the Editor at jen@groupc.com.