Focal Point Releases New TruTile Acoustic Wall Tiles

Focal Point has launched a new collection of modular acoustic wall tiles, expanding the company’s portfolio of acoustic solutions. From ceilings to walls, TruTile™ offers an array of modular designs, textures and shapes that can be combined to create unique accent walls or wall art pieces. The collection is ideal for many applications in commercial offices, as well as educational, healthcare or hospitality environments.

With a Noise Reduction Coefficient (NRC) of 0.30, TruTile surpasses the performance of many competing products. Plus, the line’s designs, textures and shapes provide the building blocks for a myriad of unique creations.

TruTile Designs

The line offers seven curvaceous and linear designs intended for vertical or horizontal installation on walls. Various patterns can be created by combining designs and playing with tile orientation.

TruTile Textures

The four textures present deeper textural designs that capture light and the attention of the viewer. They are also intended for vertical or horizontal orientation on walls.

TruTile Shapes

The three TruTile shapes are represented by organic shapes that fluidly nestle in various orientations, creating movement and rhythm.

The 14 new acoustic solutions are offered in Focal Point’s unique PET felt color palette, comprised of two dozen neutral to bold hues, as well as with The Naturals, wood prints that bring nature’s warmth and beauty to interiors. This ensures perfect coordination across the company’s portfolio of acoustic solutions.

The collection can be used anywhere noise or reverberation control is required. To help support retrofit projects, TruTile modular acoustic wall tiles are offered with 10-Day Quickship in a limited selection of popular colorways. The PET felt used for TruTile contains up to 50% recycled plastic bottles and is Declare certified, LBC Red List Free. TruTile installs easily with construction adhesives and is field cuttable.