Four Things Your Elevator Service Company Wants You To Know

Keeping elevators running smoothly is crucial for daily operations of most facilities. Find out what elevator service providers would like facility managers to know to ensure success.

By Eric Lazear

Facility managers play a crucial role in ensuring the consistent operation and safety of buildings. While it makes sense to entrust specific responsibilities to professional service providers, a supportive facility manager can benefit from better understanding what those specialists need for excellent results.

Elevators play an integral role in the daily operations of most facilities, and keeping them running smoothly is paramount. A strong service provider relationship, along with a consistent maintenance schedule, goes a long way, but there are some key insights that can enhance elevator function and ensure overall effectiveness.

Here’s what elevator service providers would like their clients to know in order to ensure the best possible results:

1. Prioritize Safety And Compliance

Safety should always be the top priority when it comes to elevator maintenance, both on the part of your service provider and your facility and maintenance staff. Ensuring compliance with code requirements is not just a legal obligation but a moral one to safeguard occupants and visitors, as well as servicers. Navigating elevator codes can seem complicated, especially when there are variations in code requirements and even timelines for compliance between states and jurisdictions. It’s crucial for facility managers to stay informed and updated on local regulations to avoid being in violation or risking the safety of building personnel and occupants. Working closely with an elevator service company can provide valuable insights into specific code requirements applicable to a facility’s location.

2. Collaborate With Maintenance Personnel For A Safer Environment

Technicians often come onto a job site with a blank slate, ready to address issues and perform necessary maintenance. However, their efficiency and effectiveness can be further improved through collaboration with the facility management team.

One request that is evergreen among elevator service providers is keeping work areas safe and clean. Clear signage and adequate barriers should be provided at needed locations and respected by staff, occupants, and visitors alike. Similarly, machine rooms should be kept clean and clear, serving their intended purpose rather than becoming storage spaces. Access to these rooms should be restricted and secured to prevent unauthorized entry or misuse, minimizing potential hazards.

Another common issue faced by elevator service technicians is encountering unauthorized modifications made by facility personnel. While troubleshooting issues may seem harmless, tampering with elevator equipment can pose serious risks and violate safety codes. Facility managers should refrain from attempting any DIY fixes and instead rely on trained professionals to address any issues promptly and safely.

3. Prioritize Elevator Modernization

Modernizing elevators is not just about aesthetics; it’s about enhancing performance, reliability, and safety. In some instances, modernization will help satisfy compliance with new rules and code regulations, including the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Proactive modernization efforts can prevent costly breakdowns and improve energy efficiency. Elevator service companies can provide guidance and capital budgets for what will work best for a given facility, and scheduling conversations about upgrades and modernization as part of an overall service agreement can help minimize the likelihood of having to address a problem after it happens, when it could have been resolved via modernization.

4. Educate Building Occupants

Last, consider the importance of educating building occupants about elevator safety and usage. Elevator service companies do not have the time to do so, and a building’s community will respond best to direction by those who are invested in the building’s safety and success. Many occupants may not fully understand the risks associated with improper elevator behavior, such as bypassing safety barriers or attempting DIY repairs. By raising awareness and providing clear guidelines for elevator usage, you can contribute to a better, safer environment for everyone.

In conclusion, effective elevator maintenance and safety require collaboration, communication, and a commitment to compliance. By working closely with your elevator service company and prioritizing safety protocols, facility managers can uphold the highest standards of safety and functionality within their buildings.