Free This Month! Electrification And Green Building

Throughout 2023, USGBC will select one or two education courses about specific aspects of green building that will be free for that month only. For the month of December, you can take advantage of the following free course that provides an overview of the benefits of electrification for green builders.
Electrification And Green Building
Advocate for the move to electrification of buildings.
- 1 Continuing Education (CE) credit
- Basic Level
- Created by USGBC and Triple Green Building Group, LLC
- Format: Presentation
Course description
Beneficial electrification is a growing strategy for buildings to achieve low operational carbon emissions. Green building professionals are working to achieve energy optimization through electrification.
Hear from an experienced green building professional and learn about the benefits of electrification, related technologies and strategies, and examples of what leading cities are doing.
Objectives
- Describe the benefits of electrification in buildings
- Recognize successful strategies from cities and building projects
- Overcome barriers to implementing electrification strategies
- Take action to support electrification on green building projects