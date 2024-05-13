Free Webinar Wednesday! The Future Of The Data-Driven Workplace

Join us as we dive into recent research around collaboration, productivity and the role of the office, and share how workplace data can inform facility decisions.

Data-Driven Workplace Webinar
(Credit: Adobe Stock / RoBird)

The Future of the Data-Driven Workplace

Date : Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Time: 2:00 PM EST

REGISTER NOW!

By and large, employees and employers alike never plan to spend 5 days a week in the office again, but they also see the value of working in the office.

Hybrid work has emerged as the victor. So how does this shape the future of your facility?

Join us for this engaging discussion as we dive into recent research around collaboration, productivity and the role of the office, and share how workplace data can inform future decisions for your facility. You’ll learn:

  • How facility leaders are using utilization data to drive more successful days in the office
  • Practical strategies for designing your facility to maximize collaboration and productivity
  • How to use booking and check-in data to better understand how your office is currently being used
REGISTER NOW!

Can’t make the live broadcast?
Register and you’ll receive a link to the archived recording once the session is over.

Speakers

Data-Driven Workplace
Micah Remley, CEO·Robin
Data-Driven Workplace
Brian Muse, Co-Founder & CTO·Robin
Presented by

Data Driven Workplace

If you don’t see your registration confirmation in your inbox, be sure to whitelist
no-reply@zoom.us to receive your confirmation email with instructions on how to join the webinar.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here