The Future of the Data-Driven Workplace
Date : Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Time: 2:00 PM EST
By and large, employees and employers alike never plan to spend 5 days a week in the office again, but they also see the value of working in the office.
Hybrid work has emerged as the victor. So how does this shape the future of your facility?
Join us for this engaging discussion as we dive into recent research around collaboration, productivity and the role of the office, and share how workplace data can inform future decisions for your facility. You’ll learn:
- How facility leaders are using utilization data to drive more successful days in the office
- Practical strategies for designing your facility to maximize collaboration and productivity
- How to use booking and check-in data to better understand how your office is currently being used
Can’t make the live broadcast?
Register and you’ll receive a link to the archived recording once the session is over.
