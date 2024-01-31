Fujitsu Debuts AIRSTAGE Cloud Building Management System

Fujitsu General America revealed AIRSTAGE Cloud, a platform that provides Building Management Systems as a Service.

The cloud platform provides effective and efficient monitoring, management, and maintenance of Fujitsu General’s VRF and mini split systems along with the ability to control and monitor third-party equipment, including all thermostatically controlled HVAC systems, regardless of the manufacturer.

AIRSTAGE Cloud relies on highly automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) based software services operating in a modern Cloud-edge architecture to make it possible to avoid the costly, complex, custom design and programming tasks necessary for implementation and operation of current industry standard building management systems.

The new platform’s plug and play recognition of building equipment makes installation, commissioning, and operations of AIRSTAGE Cloud BMS simple and fast, enabling HVAC contractors and facility managers to deliver a powerful BMS at a fraction of the cost of a conventional BMS. With AIRSTAGE Cloud BMS as a service, building operators and facility managers can cost effectively deploy a BMS for any size project.

Extending Cloud Access

AIRSTAGE Cloud now includes two new apps, Site Manager and Refrigerant Cycle Monitor (RCM). Site Manager allows users of an account to monitor and control a complete portfolio of sites, from one site to thousands. Account access can be assigned to any number of users. For example, the property owner and business staff can be added as administrative users, facilities support personnel and HVAC professionals can be added as technician users, and tenants can be added as occupant users. In addition, a user’s access can be further customized by a sophisticated permissioning system.

RCM is a specialized diagnostic tool used to monitor and diagnose issues with AIRSTAGE VRF systems. It is predominantly used during installation and commissioning of VRF systems. It greatly reduces service times, labor, and repeat visits saving all stakeholders time and money.