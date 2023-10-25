Furniture Product Focus

Polygon Cloud

Kirei’s Polygon Cloud is an eco-friendly, acoustic ceiling design product that offers a 180-degree difference in sound control and style. The Polygon Cloud has concave and convex style options and can be installed individually or in clusters to create dynamic shapes and patterns. This product is crafted from Class A Fire Rated 12mm PET felt panels made from 60% post-consumer recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) with numerous environmental certifications, including Declare Label (Red List Free), HPD, EPD, and Low-VOC to help projects easily earn LEED and WELL credits. Its joiners are made from PET, the same material as the product, making the cloud a lighter lift for easier installation.

The Polygon Cloud can be custom-printed with Kirei Ink, Kirei’s custom design printing service. Customers can choose from more than 50 prints across Kirei Ink’s four collections or print their own custom color, pattern, graphic, or material onto the products.