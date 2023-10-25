Furniture Product Focus

Compiled by Facility Executive Staff
From the October 2023 Issue
From ceilings to seating, this assortment of workplace furniture and furnishings will help your facility management team create a beautiful facility that is safe, sustainable, comfortable, and productive.
Polygon Cloud
By Kirei
Kirei’s Polygon Cloud is an eco-friendly, acoustic ceiling design product that offers a 180-degree difference in sound control and style. The Polygon Cloud has concave and convex style options and can be installed individually or in clusters to create dynamic shapes and patterns. This product is crafted from Class A Fire Rated 12mm PET felt panels made from 60% post-consumer recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) with numerous environmental certifications, including Declare Label (Red List Free), HPD, EPD, and Low-VOC to help projects easily earn LEED and WELL credits. Its joiners are made from PET, the same material as the product, making the cloud a lighter lift for easier installation.
The Polygon Cloud can be custom-printed with Kirei Ink, Kirei’s custom design printing service. Customers can choose from more than 50 prints across Kirei Ink’s four collections or print their own custom color, pattern, graphic, or material onto the products.
Rockstar Enhancements
By Indiana Furniture
Indiana Furniture’s Rockstar seating series has been updated with the Rockstar Roadie and Rockstar Headliner. Roadie brings a slim yet comfortable design, while Headliner has an ultra-thick, sink-into-it design. These additions provide enhanced comfort and personalization options, allowing the chair to meet a range of user needs and applications.
Rockstar seating features a sleek, yet shapely profile with ergonomic contours and balanced proportions, and boasts a range of back height, arm, button, base, control, and caster options. The series has been fine-tuned to heighten overall comfort as well as an additional back style and arm option being available. Other notable features include; a fixed cantilever arm, optional button detailing, weight-activated controls rated up to 325 lbs, contrasting upholstery options, and a large range of graded-in and contract fabric, vinyl, and leather options. The Rockstar series has indoor air and BIFMA level certifications, and meet or exceed the BIFMA Compliance standards.
ErgoFx Standing Desk
By ErgoAV
ErgoAV’s standing desk, ErgoFx, is a sit-to-stand desk designed to maximize workflow. The ErgoFx features a wireless mobile charger that lifts and rotates and an LED-lit charging panel consisting of 100W max power with one USB-A and two USB-C charging ports for mobile charging.
The three-column design and height adjustment capability, activated using the paddle-style control panel or through the ErgoAV app, allows for smooth transitions between sitting and standing. The ErgoFx desk has Anti-Collision technology that senses obstructions, stops movement, and provides column stability even at its highest height. It offers clutter-reducing features, such as a concealed power supply compartment that contains a 120-volt AC 5 outlet power strip and built-in wire management for a cable-free workstation. Additionally, the ErgoFx contains an LED-lit drawer. The flagship ErgoFx model features a black glass table top, but it is also available with a wood grain finish in jet black and walnut brown.
Fuld Nesting Chair
By Herman Miller
Herman Miller’s Fuld Nesting Chair designed in collaboration with Stefan Diez is a sleek, minimalist design that enables flexible configurations for workspaces. Fuld is a one-piece construction where the backrest, arms, and back legs are one continuous piece. The product eschews the typical X shape of a nesting chair for a streamlined inverted Y with tubular arms. Its back features a touch of elasticity for comfortability even when shifting.
As a testament to Diez’ commitment to the environment, the chair consists of just two materials for easy recycling at the end of its lifecycle. An optional 3D Knit textile seat is also available that is made from 50% post-consumer recycled content, and because it is knitted to the chair’s exact dimensions, there’s no fabric waste.
The Fuld Nesting Chair is available in dipped-in-color options consisting of the seat, seat-back, and legs in single hue and dual-color combinations.