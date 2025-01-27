Game On! ICC Plans 45th Annual Building Safety Month 

Starting the first week of May, the International Code Council will kick off its annual campaign to encourage the public to learn about and get involved in building safety. Each year, the Code Council, its members and global communities celebrate Building Safety Month through proclamations, educational events and community gatherings.
The month-long educational campaign raises awareness about the importance of building codes in establishing and ensuring the safety of the built environment. This year’s theme, “Game On!” is intended to motivate people to get in the game and take part in learning about and practicing building safety.
2025 Building Safety Month Weekly Themes
This year’s weekly themes are:
- Week One (May 1–3): “The Warm Up”
- Week Two (May 4—10): “Build Your Offense”
- Week Three (May 11—17): “Build Your Defense”
- Week Four (May 18—24): “The Starting Lineup”
- Week Five (May 25—31): “Going Into Overtime”
“Building Safety Month is all about coming together as a community to help ensure the safety of the built environment in a continuously changing world,” said Code Council Board President David Spencer, CBO. “The Code Council encourages everyone to learn and teach others about the basic rules of building safety and the key players involved.”
The Code Council provides resources to help promote Building Safety Month including safety tips, promotional graphics, Kids Corner and resources for teachers.
More details about the 2025 event will be released in the coming months. Visit here for more information.