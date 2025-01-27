Game On! ICC Plans 45th Annual Building Safety Month 

S tarting the first week of May, the International Code Council will kick off its annual campaign to encourage the public to learn about and get involved in building safety. Each year, the Code Council, its members and global communities celebrate Building Safety Month through proclamations, educational events and community gatherings.

The month-long educational campaign raises awareness about the importance of building codes in establishing and ensuring the safety of the built environment. This year’s theme, “Game On!” is intended to motivate people to get in the game and take part in learning about and practicing building safety.