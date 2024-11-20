T he Green Building Initiative (GBI) has recognized 10 individuals with distinctions of Green Globes Fellow (GGF) and Guiding Principles Compliance Fellow (GPCF). GBI’s Fellow program, introduced in 2021, recognizes those who have demonstrated outstanding success in the improvement of the built environment through GBI’s Green Globes certification and/or Guiding Principles Compliance verification systems and promote sustainable, resilient buildings that promote health and wellness for users.

Green Globes Fellows and Guiding Principles Compliance Fellows are expert users of GBI programs who contribute to the shaping of GBI’s educational content and tool development and are regarded as exceptional leaders in the green building industry who drive meaningful change. These design, construction, and sustainability professionals drive innovation and support others’ commitments to reduce the impacts of climate change.

“GBI is honored to recognize the Class of 2024 Fellows for their leadership to create a more sustainable, healthy, and resilient built environment through standards development participation and advocacy of third-party assessment,” said Vicki Worden, GBI’s President & CEO. “We welcome these passionate and accomplished professionals to this highly respected community and celebrate their contributions to our industry.”

Members of the 2024 Class of Green Globes Fellows include:

Richard Manning, AIA, GGF, GPCP, LEED Fellow | RWDI

Jamie Carr PE, GGF, Fitwel Ambassador, LEED AP BD+C, NGBS Master Verifier, PHIUS Certified Builder | Eco Achievers

James Reinertsen, AIA, GGF, LEED AP BD+C, LEED AP O+M | Sustainable Design Consulting

Nathan Elliott, AIA, GGA, GGF, NCARB, LEED AP BD+C | eA Architecture and Design, Inc.

Laurie Colwander, EarthCraft TA, Fitwel Ambassador, GGF, HERS Rater, LEED Green Rater, NGBS Green Verifier | Southern Energy Management

Frank Sullivan, GGF, LC, CCP, STS-C | Kiewit

Michael Lehman, CLCP, GGF, IES, LC, LEED AP ID+C, LFA | Leviton

Members of the 2024 Class of Guiding Principles Compliance Fellows include:

Richard Manning, AIA, GGF, GPCF, LEED Fellow | RWDI

Kendra Clarke, EcoDistricts AP, GPCF, LEED AP BD+C | Michael Baker International

Saya Amiri, AIA, GPCF, NCARB | Tetra Tech

Amari Roskelly, GGP, GPCF, LEED AP BD+C | Jacobs

Green Globes and Guiding Principles Compliance Fellows maintain a valid Green Globes Professional (GGP) or Guiding Principles Compliance Professional (GPCP) credential, have completed at least 10 Guiding Principles Compliance projects or 10 Green Globes certifications, have volunteered 10 or more hours on a GBI committee or have conducted five external presentations on the subject, and have completed the application and provided three sponsor testimonials to attest to the quality of work provided.

GBI will begin accepting applications for the Green Globes and Guiding Principles Compliance Fellow Class of 2025 on May 1.