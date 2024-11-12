T he Green Building Initiative (GBI) has released two updated certification programs, Green Globes for Core & Shell 2024 and Green Globes for Sustainable Interiors 2024. Both programs were informed by GBI’s ANSI standard (ANSI/GBI 01-2024: Green Globes Assessment Protocol for Design, New Construction, and Major Renovations).

(Credit: Adobe Stock / Generated with AI by Kateryna Kordubailo)

“GBI’s Green Globes Core & Shell and Sustainable Interior rating systems are proven programs adding to the sustainability continuum for owners and tenants,” said Vicki Worden, GBI President & CEO. “This update of the programs ensures that they continue to reflect the latest science and research while maintaining our commitment to deliver robust yet accessible certification options.”

Project teams seeking Green Globes for Core & Shell 2024 and Sustainable Interiors 2024 certification may now register and access the newest modules.

Green Globes Updates For 2024

Updates to Green Globes for Core & Shell (CS) 2024 include:

Pathways for Energy Performance using the following: ANSI/ASHRAE/IES Standard 90.1, Appendix G Performance – International Energy Conservation Code (IECC) Performance – ENERGY STAR® Benchmarking in Target Finder Performance – ASHRAE Building EQ Performance – Net Zero Carbon or Energy Certification Prescriptive

Additional credit for Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Stations

Updated Whole Building Life Cycle Assessment criteria

Revised criteria on Sustainable Materials Index (SMI)

Updates to Green Globes for Sustainable Interiors (SI) 2024 include:

Pathways for Water Consumption using the Green Globes Water Reduction Calculator

New criteria on Occupant Health and Wellness

Updated Load Shedding Criteria

Revised criteria on Indoor Pollutants

Green Globes for CS 2024 and Green Globes for SI 2024 and are standalone certification programs that underwent extensive review by various subject matter experts, Green Globes Assessors (GGAs), and end users. Criteria have also been updated to align with new references, standards, and programs, including the ActiveScore, UL 2821 GREENGUARD Certification Program Method for Measuring and Evaluating Chemical Emissions from Building Materials, Finishes and Furnishings, Edition 2, 2022, and ASHRAE 160-2016 Criteria for Moisture-Control Design Analysis in Buildings. Criteria also align with applicable minimum requirements for all Green Globes programs that went into effect July 1, 2024. Users, stakeholders, and members of the public will be asked to provide input on these programs during public input periods to be held starting in 2025.

GBI has certified nearly 750M square feet of commercial real estate with Green Globes and the federal Guiding Principles Compliance programs. Users of Green Globes for Core & Shell and Green Globes for Sustainable Interiors will receive personalized guidance from a dedicated GBI Project Manager and Green Globes Assessor, a design and onsite assessment, and will be evaluated on compliance criteria applicable to their core and shell or fit out project.

More information on both certification programs is available on GBI’s website.