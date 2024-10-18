GenAI Raises U.S. Companies’ Hopes For Future Of Work

U .S. enterprises are cautiously optimistic about workplace management amid macroeconomic uncertainty and the growing potential of generative AI (GenAI), according to a new report by technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG).

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Future of Work Services report for the U.S. finds that workplaces stabilized in 2023 following the COVID-19 pandemic, but are still affected by the changes it brought about. Most organizations have embraced hybrid work, and many are adopting new technologies and modes of operation to remain competitive and keep employees satisfied.

“Policies about where employees can work have profoundly affected how workplace leaders choose technologies and management approaches,” said Dee Anthony, Americas lead, Future of Work, for ISG. “U.S. firms are taking advantage of promising advances that could improve operational efficiency and individual productivity.”

(Credit: Adobe Stock / Generated with AI by Kylan)

After strict return-to-office policies imposed by major technology companies in late 2023 inspired some U.S. enterprises to follow suit, those moves backfired in many industries, leading to loss of talent, according to the report. Changing regulations also made it easier for dissatisfied workers to leave. Now, less than half of large U.S. companies force employees to be in the office five days a week.

AI has influenced all aspects of digital workplace technology that affect employee experience, which remains a key priority for enterprise IT, according to ISG. Every provider of unified communications and collaboration (UCC) technology has incorporated GenAI into its products or services, and AI has become a key component of everyday individual productivity and connection with co-workers. Among other things, GenAI can make service desk agents more efficient and reduce the cost of workplace support.

While U.S. companies are leading adopters of most technologies and optimistic about GenAI, uncertainty about future regulations on data privacy and other issues has slowed the broad adoption of GenAI somewhat, according to ISG.

A growing number of U.S. enterprises are seeking bundled provider contracts that combine workplace services, such as device management and field support, with large-scale digital or business transformation, the report says. These contracts are growing in both number and value, indicating that workplace services are no longer horizontal IT offerings but increasingly focused on industry verticals.

“As U.S. companies change how they work, the role of decision-makers in this area is expanding,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Choices around workplace technology and service providers are critical to enterprise strategy.”

Other Workplace Trends

The ISG report also explores other workplace trends affecting U.S. companies, including the varied expectations of different generations of workers and the growing importance of sustainable digital workplace technologies.

For more insights into workplace challenges faced by U.S. enterprises, including deciding which employees should work remotely and how to outsource workplace management services, plus ISG’s advice on how to resolve these issues, check out the ISG Provider Lens™ Focal Points briefing.