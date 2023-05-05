Georgia School Custodian Is 2023 Cintas Custodian Of The Year!

After more than 200,000 votes were tallied, Richard “Rich” Toomey from Kelly Mill Elementary in Cumming, Georgia has been named this year’s Cintas Custodian of the Year grand prize winner.

Toomey was honored in a surprise ceremony by students, teachers, administration and his family – including his second-grade son who attends the school. He was presented with a $10,000 check on behalf of Cintas.

“It’s so important to recognize the dedication and often thankless hard work that custodians provide to schools,” said Christiny Betsch, Marketing Manager, Cintas. “It’s evident that Rich is a deeply valued member of his school and looked up to by students, staff and the community. It was an honor to be a part of giving him the recognition he deserves.”

Toomey exemplifies a school custodian who goes above and beyond their required tasks. From climbing on the roof to get balls for kids at recess to digging through trash cans in the cafeteria for a student’s mouth retainer, every job is done with a smile on his face. When a teacher came to him worried about a student with a compromised immune system, Toomey took it upon himself to ensure the classroom received an extra thorough cleaning each day. His efforts to provide a healthy and safe environment show his consideration for everyone in the school.

“Custodians are essential to providing a safe and healthy place for children to learn,” said John Barrett, Executive Director, ISSA. “At ISSA, we’re dedicated to providing custodians and other cleaning professionals with certification programs to further their skills and help them toward leadership opportunities. This is why we are again offering our training services to this year’s finalists.”