Georgia Solar Companies Unveil New Parking Deck Solar Array

Georgia-based solar companies have joined together to install an innovative solar array on top of the parking deck at Georgia Power’s headquarters in downtown Atlanta.

The collaboration represents a significant step forward in distributed, sustainable energy infrastructure. The project uses state-of-the-art canopy racking technology developed by Quest Renewables at Georgia Tech, and is powered by QCells’ 580 watt modules. Radiance Solar, LLC was in charge of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) for the project.

The 200 kW AC Solar Carport spans the top level of Georgia Power’s parking deck. It demonstrates the power company’s commitment to renewable energy onsite at its facilities, and the importance of partnering with local renewable companies, while serving as an example of innovation in the field of clean energy solutions.

Quest’s solar parking garage canopy delivers the most kW per structural connection to the deck. The Georgia Power Solar Carport will produce an estimated 411 MWhs in its first year, and partially offset the energy usage of the headquarters campus.

The Solar Carport also provides a safer and more efficient construction environment. Unlike traditional solar canopies, 90% of Quest’s carport construction takes place on the ground, including module and inverter wiring. After ground assembly, electrical and lighting, the canopies are lifted by crane for final installation, minimizing overhead work and optimizing worksite safety.

This innovative design helps companies reduce their carbon footprint, promote environmental sustainability, and showcase local energy production as part of the built environment.

“Quest has been privileged to help advance Georgia Power’s renewable energy goals for years, starting with the company’s demonstration project at The Mercedes Benz Stadium here in Atlanta,” commented Finn Findley, CEO of Quest Renewables. “We were also thrilled to work with Radiance Solar again, who installed Georgia Power’s solar arrays at Mercedes Benz Stadium all those years ago. It’s great to see the same technology coming back home to downtown Atlanta and Georgia Power’s headquarters.”

“We’ve enjoyed the working relationship that we’ve had with Georgia Power for over a decade now, and being able to bring in two other partners that are also Georgia based made this a real display of what local energy means,” added Mike Perkins, Chief Commercial Officer of Radiance Solar. “We’re proud to have been a part of such a visible project demonstrating Georgia Power’s commitment to renewables.”

“QCells is proud to contribute our industry-leading modules to help bring solar energy to Georgia Power’s headquarters. We are honored to be a part of Georgia’s growing clean energy industry and to work with incredible Georgia-based partners across the industry to build sustainable energy infrastructure in the state,” said Debra DeShong, Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications at QCells. “After investing more than $2.5 billion to expand our operations in Dalton and to build a fully integrated solar supply chain facility in Cartersville, Georgia, we are excited to see our modules used in such a visible, local project.”