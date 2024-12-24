Contact Us

Home » In The News » Products & Services

Germ-Filtering XLERATOR Hand Dryers Keep NY Shopping Center Clean

Tanger Outlets Deer Park has added germ-filtering equipment in its hand dryers to meet WELL certification standards and ensure cleanliness.

Excel Dryer, Inc., is helping a major shopping plaza keep its energy and labor costs down, while making sure customers feel confident that its restrooms are as clean as possible.

Located in the heart of Long Island, NY, Tanger Outlets Deer Park is an 80-acre destination for shopping, dining, and family outings. In the shopping center’s restrooms, millions of visitors per year use XLERATOR Hand Dryers to quickly and conveniently make sure their hands are clean and dry.

Recently, management set the goal of attaining WELL Certification, an architectural standard created by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) that helps businesses demonstrate commitment to the well-being of customers and employees by using design components that promote health and hygiene. 

That’s what brought the attention of the outlet’s operations team to Excel Dryer’s electrostatic HEPA (eHEPA) filtration retrofit kits. They were able to significantly upgrade the level of hygiene without the cost of replacing the existing hand dryers.

A recent survey shows cleanliness is the number one concern among restroom users. Excel Dryer partnered with MetrixLab to conduct a survey called Post-Pandemic Perceptions of Commercial Restrooms. Of 4,000 people asked, 100% agreed a dirty restroom reflects poorly on an establishment, and 80% said they would not or might not return to a restaurant with a dirty restroom.

Minimizing waste, reducing energy usage, and being able to rely on the efficiency of Excel hand dryers have also been a significant advantage for the property, especially since it’s a busy, high-traffic environment.

Products & Services, Service News

Excel Dryer, Hand Dryers, IWBI, Long Island, MetrixLab, NY, Tanger Outlets Deer Park, WELL Building Institute, WELL Certification, XLERATOR Hand Dryers

