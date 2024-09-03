GoodWe Expands C&I Offering With Flexible LVSMT-US Inverter

GoodWe Technologies recently launched its LVSMT-US inverter to meet the needs of small C&I installations. To flexibly meet a variety of capacities and local grid requirements, the inverter can be easily set during commissioning to a range of sizes and voltage outputs (22/28kW 208V, 23/30kW at 220V, and 25/32kW at 240V), simplifying ordering and eliminating the need for a costly transformer. The value-packed LVSMT-US inverter, using the same advanced string inverter technology as GoodWe’s popular SMT-US series for medium- to large-scale C&I installations, offers improved energy and financial performance over the system’s lifetime, while also enhancing safety.

The three-phase, low-voltage LVSMT-US inverter provides a cost-effective solution with four MPPTs to optimize power output. With its embedded rapid shutdown transmitter, the inverter meets safety standards without requiring any additional module-level hardware. The small C&I inverter includes a number of features that improve energy production, such as a maximum efficiency of 97.5% and a CEC efficiency of 96.5%, a wide voltage operating range of 180V-950V, and 180% DC oversizing. Plus, its smart shadow scan can be activated in the event of temporary shade, removing the need for MLPE.

In addition to meeting rapid shutdown requirements, the LVSMT-US inverter includes Type II Surge Protection on both the DC and AC side, integrated AFCI, and the NEMA Type 4X rating, all ensuring reliable operation and enhanced safety.

GoodWe’s string inverters for the North American market achieve safety shutdown standards with a built-in rapid shutdown transmitter, eliminating the need to install MLPE.