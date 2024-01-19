Got Snow? Here’s How To Handle It!

This week has been an exceptionally active one for snow and ice in the Northeast and Great Lakes regions. Two back-to-back snowstorms have resulted in schools and businesses closing early, or even shutting down for the day completely. Several states have declared a state of emergency.
If your facility is currently dealing with a winter storm that’s unloading snow on your property and creating dangerous ice conditions — or you’re just preparing for next time — here are some timely resources from Plow, Facility Executive’s sister publication Turf magazine’s division that’s focused on snow and ice management.