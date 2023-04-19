Got Your Goat… Or Sheep? Four Solutions For Sustainable Grounds

By Jared Kelty

Landscaping and grounds can bring more to a facility than just ambience and aesthetics. They can play a critical role in contributing to a thriving ecosystem, and—when utilized optimally—can help support a companies’ or building owners’ commitment to reduce their carbon footprint, meet net-zero goals and, ultimately, contribute to a cleaner, healthier planet.

But for grounds departments looking to go green, knowing where to start can be a daunting task. The key is creativity and innovation. As a project manager with ESFM, the corporate Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) division of Compass Group U.S., I’ve assisted our clients in finding ways to help drive positive environmental change when it comes groundskeeping. Here are four:

1. Embrace Electric.

For one ESFM life sciences client, where landscaping equipment across six sites was converted to electric, annual fuel consumption was reduced by 5,500 gallons. In fact, replacing just one piece of equipment eliminates 216 pounds of NMHCs (non-methane hydrocarbons) and 900 pounds of CO (carbon monoxide) each year. Compound that over the number of pieces of equipment replaced and the picture becomes clearer (as does the atmosphere) for why electric is a great option for sustainable landscaping.

2. Get The Goat.

While battery-power is a great long-term option, there is yet another seasonal alternative which is completely natural and uniquely suited to areas of large acreage outside of city limits: animals!