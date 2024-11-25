Contact Us

GP PRO’s ECON Mode Function Honored At ISSA Show North America 2024 

ECON Mode on enMotion Paper Towel Dispensers was named a Hygiene Category Innovation of the Year Honoree at the North American ISSA Show.

ECON Interface

GP PRO’s ECON Mode, a new enMotion Paper Towel Dispenser function that extends battery life to an industry-leading five years, enabling a throughput of 110 towel rolls, was recognized as a Hygiene Category Innovation of the Year Honoree at ISSA Show North America 2024.

With ECON Mode, after a set period of inactivity, the enMotion dispenser automatically goes into a sleep state—this is called hang mode because a paper towel is visibly hanging from the dispenser. While in hang mode, battery use is paused until the dispenser is re-activated by a user removing that hanging towel. By pausing battery use, often for hours at a time, ECON Mode extends battery life from four years to more than five years, which enables a throughput of more than 110 towel rolls.

ECON Mode is the default setting on all new enMotion dispensers that helps improve operational efficiency by decreasing the frequency with which maintainers must replace batteries. It also helps lower operating costs by reducing the number of replacement batteries that must be purchased. Further, it helps drive sustainable outcomes by reducing dispenser power consumption and battery waste. 

The ISSA Innovation Leaders Award is voted on by a panel of independent judges chosen by ISSA and is presented to the cleaning industry products and solutions that the panel believes best meet the current needs of the industry in select categories, including Automation & Equipment, Business Technology & Digital Services, Environmental & Sustainability, Facility Solution Care, and Hygiene Solutions.

