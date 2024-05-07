Grange Insurance HQ Earns LEED Gold

Grange Insurance Company has earned LEED® Gold certification for its Columbus, Ohio headquarters building. Grange earned a Gold Certification in 2021 and Green Building Silver Certification in 2015. Grange’s latest certification is valid through 2026.

“Every aspect of our business centers on doing the right thing, and that includes being stewards of the environment,” said Grange Insurance Chief Operations Officer Doreen DeLaney Crawley. “Our responsible investments reflect our commitment to maintaining Grange’s headquarters as an eco-conscious and comfortable space for our associates and tenants.”

“It’s an honor to receive LEED Gold certification once again and we remain committed to reducing Grange’s carbon footprint and following sustainable best practices,” DeLaney Crawley added.

Grange achieved LEED certification for implementing practical and measurable strategies and solutions in areas including sustainable site development, water savings, energy efficiency, material selection and indoor environmental quality. This allows Grange to operate more sustainably and give associates within the facility a healthier, more comfortable space to work.

Strategies Grange implemented include:

Monitoring utilities through Energy Star

Solutions to reduce waste and improve recycling

Installing energy efficient features throughout the building, including high-performance glazing, exterior sunshades, a green roof and other sustainable components

Adding more electric vehicle charging stations to its downtown Columbus parking structure

Replacing traditional lighting bulbs with more efficient LED lights

Monitoring mechanical systems to ensure the building is performing at peak efficiency

“LEED is a transformative tool that ensures a building is designed and operated to achieve high performance, improve human health and protect the environment,” said Peter Templeton, president and CEO, USGBC. “By prioritizing sustainability, Grange Insurance is leading the way in their industry and helping USGBC continue towards our goal of green buildings for everyone within this generation.”