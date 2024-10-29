GRASS America Announces Anti-Tip System For Cabinetry

Grass America recently announced the launch of the Grass Rear Anti-Tip System. This solution offers a simple, efficient, and lightweight method for cabinetry and furniture to comply with the 2023 STURDY Act, which aims to prevent tip-over accidents and enhance safety in homes and businesses.

The Grass Rear Anti-Tip System is engineered to ensure that only a single drawer can be opened at a time, locking the remaining drawers securely in place until the opened drawer is closed. This effective mechanical system employs a series of interconnected locking actuators mounted to a central spine at the back of the cabinet, guaranteeing a robust and reliable connection.

Constructed from a durable combination of plastic, aluminum, and steel, the system eliminates the need for additional counterweights, thereby reducing shipping costs and maintaining the drawer’s original extension. Moreover, the Grass Anti-Tip System can be seamlessly integrated during the manufacturing process or retrofitted onto existing cabinetry.

The system’s versatile component kit allows for a variety of mounting options, enabling custom installations. It is broadly compatible with under-mount slides, soft-close slides, and drawers without slides. The system efficiently mounts in the 31.75mm (1 1/4”) gap between the drawer box and the carcass. It offers flexible installation options, whether during or after cabinet fabrication and can be used with or without the aluminum spine. The system can also be manually unlocked to allow for drawer removal if necessary and supports up to 50 lbs. of pull force.