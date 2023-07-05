GRC Introduces HashRaQ MAX

The HashRaQ was designed to enhance the performance, profitability, and sustainability of crypto mining operations.

GRC (Green Revolution Cooling) announced its newest offering for blockchain applications — HashRaQ MAX. The HashRaQ MAX is a next-gen, productivity-driven, immersion cooling solution that tackles the extreme heat loads generated by crypto mining.

The precisely engineered system features a high-performance cooling distribution unit (CDU) that supports high-density configuration and ensures maximum mining capability with minimal infrastructure costs, allowing for installation in nearly any location with access to power and water. The unit’s molded design provides even coolant distribution, so each miner operates at peak capability.

HashRaQ MAX was developed utilizing the experience and customer feedback GRC has accumulated over its 14 years of designing, building, and deploying immersion cooling systems specifically for the mining industry. The unit is capable of cooling 288 kW with warm water when outfitted with 48 Bitmain S19 miners. Its space-saving and all-inclusive design consists of racks, frame, power distribution units (PDUs), coolant distribution unit (CDU), and monitoring, ensuring users can capitalize on the benefits of a comprehensive, validated, and cost-effective cooling solution.

It’s a well-established fact that cryptocurrency mining utilizes a significant amount of energy, with Bitcoin alone consuming a reported 127 terawatt-hours (TWh) a year. In the United States, mining operations are estimated to emit up to 50 million tons of CO2 annually. HashRaQ MAX is designed to reduce the carbon footprint of mining operations by minimizing energy use, while also enabling miners to optimize profitability. Additionally, the system is manufactured utilizing post-industrial, recycled materials and is flat-pack shipped to further reduce costs and carbon emissions. The unit is also fully recyclable at the end of its life.

The HashRaQ MAX is a powerful, reliable, and efficient cooling system for crypto mining operations, minimizing CapEx, OpEx, and carbon footprint while maximizing density, uptime, and profitability.

