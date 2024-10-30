By Heather Walters, LEED AP BD+C, Fitwel Amb., WELL AP, LFA

From the October 2024 Issue

T he universe of green building rating systems is vast and complex. There are dozens of different certification systems with their own guidelines and criteria for design and performance. Some systems take a broad approach and address various aspects of sustainability such as energy efficiency, carbon reduction, and water management. Others are more narrowly focused on specific areas like site design and occupant wellness. No single green building certification system is universally applicable. It’s the specific goals of a project that ultimately determine which system is most appropriate.

Green building certifications provide many benefits to projects and teams. They demonstrate alignment between project goals and broader organizational missions, including a commitment to sustainability. They encourage a structured goal-setting process early in the design phase, which serves as a benchmark throughout the construction process, increasing the likelihood that sustainability targets will be met. Additionally, certification enhances a project’s marketability by signaling environmental leadership to clients, stakeholders, and the public. Many organizations also leverage green building systems to support their Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals, while reinforcing corporate responsibility and transparency.

Walter C. Johnson Center for Health and Wellness at the Hackley School.

(Photo Credit: Thornton Tomasetti)

Understanding the variety and scope of these systems is essential, especially for new builds and major renovations, where the choice of certification can significantly shape the project’s impact. While operational systems like ENERGY STAR focus on ongoing building performance, there are also many that influence design and construction. Holistic systems such as LEED, Core Green Building Certification, Green Globes, and BREEAM provide comprehensive frameworks, while wellness-focused certifications like WELL and Fitwel enhance occupant health. Systems like SITES and Envision are particularly suited for projects with significant landscape or infrastructure elements. Phius and Passive House offer rigorous standards to optimize performance. The project typology can often help determine the best rating system for a project.

Higher Education: Demonstrating Leadership And Sustainability

In higher education, the approach to green building certification can vary widely depending on the project type. Large new buildings are often seen as opportunities to demonstrate the institution’s commitment to ambitious sustainability goals. Universities may seek certifications like LEED Platinum or ILFI Core to signal leadership in energy efficiency, carbon reduction, occupant health, and site design. These projects can also act as marketing tools, drawing the attention of prospective students, parents, and alumni who value environmental stewardship.

Higher education campuses often pursue general sustainability goals across their entire portfolio of buildings. In these instances, holistic systems like LEED can be beneficial, since they provide consistency and a clear framework for achieving sustainability targets. Certifications help integrate sustainability into the long-term operations of a campus, making them a key component of an institution’s overall environmental strategy.

The more time people spend in specific environments, the more important occupant wellness becomes. For student residence halls, systems like WELL, which focus on creating healthier indoor environments, are particularly appropriate. WELL’s emphasis on air quality, natural light, and mental health makes it an ideal fit for these types of spaces, contributing to the health and comfort of students and staff alike.

Healthcare: Prioritizing Patient Health And Resiliency

Healthcare facilities are unique in that their primary mission is to care for patients, meaning that health, safety, and infectious disease control are paramount. WELL’s focus on indoor air quality, non-toxic materials, biophilic interaction, and disease prevention directly supports patient recovery and staff well-being. Advanced filtration systems, hazard abatement, and policies that promote a safe and disease-free environment can significantly enhance the healing process.

Utility resilience is another crucial consideration in healthcare. Hospitals and emergency care facilities must remain operational during power outages and extreme weather events, making resilient energy and water systems a top priority. Certifications that emphasize energy performance and resilience can help ensure that healthcare buildings are equipped to handle these challenges while meeting sustainability goals.

Aviation: Infrastructure Meets Sustainability

Aviation projects, particularly airports, often include significant infrastructure elements that go beyond typical building design. With their large-scale operations, high-energy demands, and complex security requirements, aviation facilities face distinct sustainability challenges. Systems like SITES and Envision are well-suited to these projects, as they address the broader environmental impact of infrastructure while promoting sustainability.

In airports, energy optimization is critical due to the extensive use of HVAC systems, lighting, and other energy-intensive technologies. Holistic certifications are often pursued to improve energy efficiency, reduce carbon footprints, and optimize resource use. Airports also benefit from resilience strategies incorporated into these certifications, ensuring continued operation during adverse conditions and any climate-related disruptions.

Cultural Institutions: Differentiators And Stewards Of Resources

Harvard University Science and Engineering Complex.

(Photo Credit: Thornton Tomas

Cultural institutions and entertainment venues, such as museums, theatres, and galleries, often aim to distinguish themselves as sustainability leaders while maintaining their role as stewards of historical and cultural resources. High-profile projects may seek aggressive certifications like LEED Platinum or ILFI Core to showcase their environmental commitments. These certifications align well with the goals of institutions looking to be strong stewards of their physical collections and the environment.

Where a cultural institution focuses on a particular aspect of its mission, using a certification system that aligns with that focus can enhance the storytelling of the project. For example, a parks organization may see the benefit of a system like SITES.

Commercial And Office Buildings: Health, Flexibility, and Efficiency

In commercial office spaces, employee health is an increasingly important consideration, making WELL certification a natural choice for many projects. WELL’s emphasis on indoor air quality, light, and wellness initiatives supports the productivity and health of employees. The system is designed to enhance the overall workplace environment, improving everything from air filtration to access to nature.

Fitwel, originally developed for office buildings, remains a strong contender in this sector as well. Unlike some other systems, Fitwel focuses more on owner policies, making it an effective tool for those who manage multiple office facilities. By leveraging these policies across several projects, efficiencies can be achieved, creating healthier, more sustainable workspaces at scale.

The Phius Passive Building certification programs center mostly on comfort, indoor air quality, thermal resilience, and enclosure durability while significantly decreasing a building’s environmental footprint. While Phius standards are appropriate for all building types, modeling and certification paths are well-established for residential, educational, office, and mixed-use project typologies. These systems offer rigorous standards for airtightness, insulation, and energy performance, making them ideal for projects that prioritize energy reduction as a core goal. As energy costs continue to rise, the demand for high-efficiency buildings will only grow, making Phius and Passive House valuable tools in the green building toolkit.

Tailoring Certification To Building Needs

Green building certifications provide a powerful framework for achieving sustainability goals across a variety of sectors. From higher education and healthcare to aviation and cultural institutions, the specific drivers for each project will determine which certification system is most appropriate. By aligning certification goals with the building’s function and the organization’s mission, facility managers can ensure that the selected system supports not only environmental outcomes but also broader organizational goals, such as occupant wellness, resilience, and resource stewardship.

Walters, LEED AP BD+C, Fitwel Amb., WELL AP, LFA is a vice president in the Resilience and Sustainability practice at Thornton Tomasetti . She is based in the Portland, ME office.

