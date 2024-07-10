Vertical Garden Installation

Garden on the Wall (GOTW) unveiled a garden installation at the Nashville International Airport (BNA) in Nashville, Tennessee, which spans 105-ft. in length on each side of the security screening lanes. The intricate design of the gardens’ preserved flora tells a story unique to Nashville and its airport, showcasing the Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge and the Natchez Trace Parkway Bridge, while also weaving in sound motifs of the music of Nashville and abstract representations of rivers and the rolling hills and valleys surrounding the city. With biodiverse species in varying hues, layers, and textures, these expansive gardens comprise a wholly sustainable, all-natural installation from project takeoff to landing, requiring no maintenance along the way, nor any carbon offset. The Installations are created using all natural preserved plants. To begin the preservation process, plant and flower foliage is harvested at its peak to attain maximum vibrancy. Once harvested, a non-toxic, plant-based, and biodegradable preservation liquid is used to replace the plant sap. These long-lasting, maintenance-free gardens require no water, misting or irrigation, no light and no soil, but retain a vibrant, fresh-cut look and feel for seven to 10 years.