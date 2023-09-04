Greenheck Adds Fan Filter Diffusers To HLC Line

Greenheck added fan filter diffusers to its line of healthcare, laboratory, and cleanroom (HLC) air distribution products.

Greenheck released fan filter diffusers to its line of healthcare, laboratory, and cleanroom (HLC) air distribution products.

Fan filter diffusers are unidirectional diffusers with integrated EC motors and high-efficiency filters. They provide ultra-clean air that is necessary in critical applications or retrofit applications where additional power is needed to overcome filter pressure drop.

Model HLC-FPS is a self-contained fan filter supply diffuser with airflow rates up to 1200 cubic feet per minute (cfm) to meet United States Pharmacopeia (USP) 797 and 800 air change requirements. The HLC-FPS connects directly to system ductwork and can be installed in a ceiling grid or hard ceiling.

Model HLC-FPR is a ceiling or wall-mounted fan filter return diffuser that creates a negative pressure environment drawing air up and out of a room, removing airborne contaminants via the unit’s gel-seal high-efficiency filter, and discharging clean air.

Model HLC-FPI is a ducted inline fan filter unit designed to continuously filter the air passing through the unit and remove a wide range of airborne contaminants, making it ideal for schools, office buildings, and other commercial indoor environments.

Model HLC-FPC is a fan filter mobile cart available in both recirculation and return/exhaust configurations that can act as an in-room air purification device.

The Greenheck fan filter diffusers provide quiet, energy-efficient operation, and can be specified with HEPA or ULPA filters, or supplementary MERV-rated pre-filters depending on the application. Ceiling-mounted, inline, and portable models are also available.