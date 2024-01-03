Greenheck Expands Tubular Inline Fan Line

Greenheck expanded its tubular inline fan product with the addition of the AX 200 Series in tubular inline and up-blast fan configurations.

Greenheck expanded its tubular inline fan product offering with the addition of the AX 200 Series in tubular inline and up-blast fan configurations. The expansion products now feature medium-duty welded construction, a cast aluminum prop, and integral flanges for airtight duct connections. The direct drive AX 200 can also be utilized in a wide variety of indoor or outdoor applications.

The AX 200 inline and up-blast fan also incorporates a heavy-duty spun curb cap to reduce inlet losses, a butterfly damper section for back flow prevention, and a wind band section to protect the butterfly dampers from debris. It is available in seven sizes from 80 to 160. The AX 200 Series offers performance capacities from 10,000 to 65,000 cfm and external static pressure up to 2.5 in. wg. Notable, the tubular inline fans feature a spark-resistant Type B construction that makes the AX 200 Series suitable for applications that involve hazardous airstreams.

UL/cUL-705 certification is available for emergency smoke exhaust and high-temperature applications. Licensed to bear the AMCA Seal for Fan Energy Index (FEI), Air & Sound Performance, Greenheck’s AX 200 Series fans are functional for supply and return fans in air handling equipment, emergency smoke and heat exhaust, and industrial process ventilation.