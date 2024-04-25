Greenheck Introduces AFL-601 Wind-Driven Rain FEMA Louver

Greenheck's Model AFL-601 Wind-Driven Rain FEMA Louver is the first to be listed for AMCA 550 HighVelocity Wind-Driven Rain.

Greenheck expanded its line of FEMA 361 tornado louvers with the addition of Model AFL-601. The Model AFL-601 Wind-Driven Rain FEMA Louver is the first louver to be listed for AMCA 550 HighVelocity Wind-Driven Rain.

It is constructed of extruded aluminum with a 6-inch frame depth and the unit’s dual module design incorporates front chevron blades and features rear vertical rain-resistant blades for an increased overall weather resistance level.

In addition to being listed for AMCA 550, the AFL-601 is also listed for AMCA 540 (Test Method for Louvers Impacted by Wind Borne Debris), as well as Certified for AMCA 500-L WindDriven Rain, Water Penetration, and Airflow Performance. The Wind-Driven RAIN FEMA Louver also boasts 43.6% free area (4 ft. x 4 ft.), which is the highest percentage in its class.

The AFL-601 is a UL Classified Wind-Storm Rated Assembly that passes the stringent ICC 500 test standards for both structural and debris impact criteria in accordance with FEMA Guidelines P-320 and P-361. Model AFL-601 is functional for use in FEMA tornado safe rooms, storm shelters, and in applications in the Hurricane-Prone Region or any location where maximum protection against wind-driven rain is necessary. The Louver Model AFL-601 is patent pending.