Greenheck Introduces RSQ Hooded Rooftop Fan

Greenheck’s new RSQ direct drive rooftop fan, which is available in a supply or exhaust configuration, incorporates mixed-flow wheel technology to improve airflow and efficiency and reduce sound in workplaces and commercial settings, and overall, allow for a more compact design, enabling a smaller footprint.

The model RSQ direct drive rooftop fan features rigid construction and ease of service for users regardless of setting. Fans are available in 12 direct drive sizes, 7 through 33, with performance capabilities ranging up to 27,100 cfm (46,043 m3/hr) for supply, up to 25,200 cfm (42,815 m3/hr) for exhaust, and up to 3′ wg (747 Pa). Vari-Green motors up to 10 hp are also available along with a variety of accessories including standard bird screen guarding to keep wildlife interference at bay and optional 1′ washable aluminum filters on supply configurations. Large access doors and the hinged Fabra hood design enable quick access and inspection while providing superior weather resistance with galvanized steel housing.

AMCA licensed for FEI, Air and Sound Performance and UL/cUL 705 certified, model RSQ is ideal for ducted or unducted building supply or exhaust at low to medium pressures as well as stairwell and elevator shaft pressurization. Model RSQ can be installed using the Quick Start Guide RSQ Hood Assembly pamphlet found on Greenheck’s website.