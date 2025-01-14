Contact Us

Greenheck Launches New ERVi Energy Recovery Ventilators

The ERVi indoor-mounted units were designed using the latest energy recovery technology and provide 100% outdoor air in use.

Greenheck ERVi-10 Energy Recovery Ventilator

Greenheck’s new energy recovery ventilator, the ERVi, is designed to fit into limited indoor spaces such as basements, mezzanines, and small mechanical rooms. Utilizing highly efficient total enthalpy wheels, the ERVi was designed using the latest energy recovery technology and controls while minimizing the footprint, access, and service clearances needed.

Its low-profile, modular construction fits through a 30″ door, can be ceiling-hung, and is ideal for retrofitting and decarbonization projects. It is highly configurable, with either right-hand or left-hand access and either-end discharge. Two compact cabinet options are available. The ERVi-10 discharges 375–1,500 cfm with a maximum height of 18″, while the ERVi-20 discharges 750–2,500 cfm with a maximum height of 23″.

The ERVi includes a 3″ polymer enthalpy wheel, direct drive fan, electronically commutated motor, and full factory controls with a DDC microprocessor. It is sturdily constructed, with 1″ of injected foam and a Permatector-painted exterior. Optional features include factory-installed low-leakage dampers, downstream heating and cooling control, frost and economizer control, and MERV 13 filters. The enthalpy wheel, which helps the ERVi provide more outdoor air for less by recovering energy from exhaust air, can also be configured as either high-effectiveness or high-flow.

