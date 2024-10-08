Greenheck’s Air-Source Heat Pumps Deliver Energy-Efficient Heat

Greenheck’s air-source heat pumps now function effectively down to an outdoor ambient temperature of 0 degrees Fahrenheit. The all-electric heat pumps, which transfer heat energy from the airstream in dedicated outdoor air systems (DOAS), feature a newly redesigned single-circuit refrigeration system. They also benefit from improved control strategies that optimize heating capability at low temperatures. Additionally, DOAS units 20 tons and above with air-source heat pump technology retain the ability to leverage multiple compressors to produce additional heating capacity. The technological upgrades allow for more operating days in more climates, while still pairing well with supplemental or backup heat sources and energy recovery to maximize comfort and efficiency.

Air-source heat pumps (ASHPs) provide an all-electric heating and cooling solution in Greenheck’s dedicated outdoor air systems (DOAS). This is accomplished by reversing the flow of refrigerant within the unit and capturing heat energy from the air stream. ASHPs provide a comfortably ventilated space while meeting decarbonization goals and lowering carbon emissions compared to gas furnaces.

Additional features of Greenheck’s air-source heat pumps include: